Premier Karting to Keep the Momentum Rolling in 2025

Ottawa Ontario’s Premier Karting continued to showcase that they have become one of Canada’s elite karting teams in 2024, adding more race wins and successes to their history books throughout North America and around the globe.

Starting the season in Florida, Premier was the home to more than a dozen racers for the Rotax Winter Trophy. Following two intense race weekends, Premier secured multiple race wins, the Rotax DD2 Championship by Olivier Bedard, one vice-championship and two more top-five overall finishes.

The momentum continued when the team took what they learned over the winter into the Canadian karting season. A consistent threat at the Coupe de Montreal where Premier Karting was one of the largest teams all season, Premier won the Rotax DD2 Masters Championship with David Laplante and for the fourth straight year, celebrated a driver finishing in the top two in the Briggs Senior division, which featured more than 50 drivers at nearly every event. This year Ari Korkodilos was in the running for the title all season long, with a pair of victories to his credit.

At the Canadian Karting Championships, David Laplante secured Premier’s fourth straight year with an invitation to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals with a victory in Rotax DD2 Masters. Laplante joined Olivier Bedard on Team Canada in Italy to compete against the best Rotax racers in the world and Bedard was the sole Canadian driver in DD2 to advance to the Final.

A Premier Karting driver was also crowned the Canadian Open Briggs Senior Champion when Sebastian Laviolette won an epic race for victory at ICAR.

The strength of Premier Karting and the TonyKart product was consistently on display and trusted by team regulars and drivers looking for a home for a single race and Team Owner Martin Laplante in excited to continue pushing with the calendar turning to 2025.

“2025 is looking bright. Lots of drivers are changing categories and we have a solid cast of returning drivers. We also have the addition of a few great drivers and families that fit really well with our no-drama and great vibe under our tent. We have been busy preparing for 2025 with some end-of-season testing and are ready to compete in Florida this winter.”

“We look forward to kicking off our 2025 season in Florida at the Rotax Winter Trophy and then returning to Canada where we will be supporting Coupe de Montreal, RMC Quebec and Ontario as well as the Canadian Open and the Nationals.”

Limited space is available on the race team in 2025. Those interested are asked to contact Martin Laplante at martin@premierkarting.ca