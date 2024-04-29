Premier Karting Gears Up for the 2024 Canadian Karting Season After Strong Winter Success

Premier Karting is entering the 2024 Canadian karting season with a surge of momentum following a highly successful winter racing campaign in the southern United States. With an ambitious schedule and exciting developments in their online presence, Premier Karting is poised to make a significant impact in the Canadian karting scene.

One of the highlights of the off-season is the launch of Premier Karting’s new online store. The store, set to open soon on their website, http://premierkarting.ca, will offer a wide range of products, from OTK karts and parts to Briggs engines, consumables, and clothing. This new online platform will provide customers with a convenient way to access Premier Karting’s extensive inventory.

During the Rotax Winter Trophy, a two-round championship held at the Orlando Kart Center in Florida, Premier Karting achieved remarkable success. The team celebrated multiple victories across various classes, including Mini Max, Senior Max, Rotax DD2, and Rotax Masters. Among the standout performances was Olivier Bedard’s winning streak in Rotax DD2, earning him the championship and a coveted ticket to the Rotax Grand Finals. Other notable victories included Albert Friend taking two of three victories in Mini-Max, Ayden Ingratta’s win in Senior Max and Dave Laplante’s triumph in Rotax Masters.

Meanwhile, Premier Karting also ventured west to compete in the Rotax West Trophy series, with races in Arizona and Texas. The Lemieux siblings, Frederique and Antoine, consistently secured podium finishes and are in strong contention for the overall championship.

Back at their home base in Ottawa, Ontario, the Premier Karting team is hard at work preparing for the Canadian summer season. They plan to participate in various competitions, including the Coupe de Montreal, Ron Fellows Karting Championship, Canadian Open, Canadian Championships, and select local club races in the Ottawa region.

“We’re set for a busy summer, and I couldn’t be more excited,” said team manager Martin Laplante. “Our customers are eager to race against top-tier competition, and we’ve added more races to our schedule to meet that demand.”

Laplante also expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming launch of Premier Karting’s online store, saying, “It’s been a long time coming, and it’s going to be a game-changer for our customers. They can now place orders from the comfort of their homes and explore our entire product range.”

Premier Karting’s first race of the Canadian season is set for May 4-5 at SH Karting in Mont St-Hilaire, Quebec, as part of the Coupe de Montreal. They will seek their third straight Briggs Senior Championship utilizing the TonyKart STV450, a four-cycle specific chassis they have proudly helped develop for success.

For more information about Premier Karting and their racing programs, visit their website at http://premierkarting.ca.