Premier Karting and Strawberry Racing Announce the Launch of Cream Racing Engines North America

Canada’s Premier Karting and Strawberry Racing, one of UK and Europe’s most successful and prestigious karting teams, are proud to announce the launch of Cream Racing Engines North America.

This partnership brings together decades of technical expertise, competitive success, and a shared passion for excellence. Cream Racing Engines, renowned for its championship-winning performance in the UK, Europe and across the world, supported by Premier Karting are now offering engine preparation services, rental engines and support to North American teams and drivers.

“We’re excited to launch Cream Racing Engines to North America,” said Martin Laplante, Owner and Team Manager at Premier Karting. “This collaboration with Strawberry Racing is a natural evolution in our operation as we have been winning championships for years in the U.S. and Canada using engines prepared by Cream Racing Engines — our collective goal is to see drivers and teams progress and strive under our program regardless of the chassis brand you are racing.”

“Strawberry Racing has always been committed to bringing the best possible product to the karting fraternity,” added Paul Spencer, Team Principal at Strawberry Racing. “Partnering with Premier Karting allows us to deliver the quality and consistency that Cream Racing Engines is known for to competitors in North America.”

Cream Racing Engines North America will offer support across all Rotax classes.

For more information or partnership inquiries, please contact:

Martin Laplante – 613-227-0358

creamracingenginesna@premierkarting.ca

Cream Racing Engines North America, has strong start to 2025. Winners in Rotax Mini at the Rotax Winter trophy in Florida and Rotax West in Arizona. The program continues to build momentum heading into the summer season.

Recent results: