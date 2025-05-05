PointKarting.com: Karts, Parts and Service for the Modern Karter

For karting enthusiasts looking for top-quality parts, expert service, and race-ready equipment, PointKarting.com stands out as a go-to destination. Specializing in high-performance karting components, engines, and accessories, the company caters to racers of all levels, from weekend warriors to serious competitors. Offering products from leading brands like VLR, CompKart, CRG, and DR, Point Karting ensures that drivers have access to the best gear for peak performance. With nationwide and international shipping, they bring premium karting solutions to racers across the globe.

Operating out of Ottawa, Ontario, PointKarting.com has just about everything you need to compete, whether you are just getting started or looking to compete against the best.

So who is Point Karting?

In 2023, Point Karting was acquired by the Barban family. Today, the business is in the hands of Tyler Barban, a popular racer from Canada’s capital region. After spending time in Colorado playing University hockey, Barban learned about the local karting scene and even spent some time racing in the region.

Upon his return home to Canada, Barban and his family saw the opportunity to acquire Point Karting and offer karts, parts and services to the modern karter.

In addition to the website, Point Karting has a brick-and-mortar storefront in Ottawa for walk-up orders. There is a Point Karting karting team for trackside support too.

Introducing COMPKART.

New for 2025, the Point Karting race team will compete on the COMP KART chassis. Designed and developed by Karting Solutions Group, formerly known as J3 Competition, the COMP KART is built in Italy to the highest karting specifications.

Point Karting spent some time testing the chassis at the end of 2024 and will showcase its presence in Eastern Canada throughout the 2025 race season.

The Point Karting race team will compete in a number of Coupe de Montreal events along with the Cup Karts Canada Division. The team is also looking to add some travel events to their schedule this season as well with their eyes on the Cup Karts Grand Nationals.

Looking for a fun, family race team to compete with this summer? Point Karting has spots under their team tent available in 2025.

PointKarting.com – An online store with everything you need

Their online store supports the needs of karters around the world. Shipping out daily, PointKarting.com has an entire database of products for every racer.

Aim, Amsoil, Briggs & Stratton, K1 Race Gear, K&N, KG, Righetti, RLV, Rotax, Streeter Stands and Vortex are just a few of the brands they carry in stock.

Get in touch

To learn more and see what Point Karting has in store for you, visit http://pointkarting.com. You can also contact them at orders@pointkarting.com or by telephone. 720.446.8860