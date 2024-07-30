Photo Gallery: 2024 Ron Fellows Karting Championship Finale – Hamilton

The Ron Fellows Karting Championship crowned their 2024 champions this past weekend at the conclusion of their third and final race event. Held at the Hamilton Karting Complex, a season-high number of competitors took to the track for an exciting weekend of competition.

CKN was there to capture some of our favourite images of the season and we have put together a great photo gallery from the weekend.

All photos © Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com