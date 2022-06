Check out our favourite photos from a day of rain and sun at the Lombardy Raceway Karting Club.

Photos by: Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com

All photos are available as 13×19 photo prints. Contact us to order!

Want to order photos for future races? Simply pre-order from our website store and we will deliver to you right at the track! http://canadiankartingnews.com/store