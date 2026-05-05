Photo Gallery: HRKC Race #2 – May 3

In preparation for the 2026 season, CKN was back at the Hamilton Regional Karting Club for race 2 of their club season on May 3.

Spending the day capturing all of the drivers on track, we are trying something new this season for our photo galleries, uploading all of our images to SmugMug.

On SmugMug, you can order individual digital images, along with event prints that CKN is known for.

To order a print, simply navigate to the “View Package Deals” button and select the option. We will print the photo and deliver it to the next race for pickup. In addition, all prints include the high-resolution digital image.

We are also running a promotion in the Package Deals section, allowing you to purchase 5 Digital images for $75.00. Just be sure to select this package option before completing your purchase.

Reminder: CKN Season Photo Passes and Single-Race Photo Packages are still available for purchase. Visit the CKN Online Store to select the package that’s best for you and take home professional imagery from your next event or this entire season.