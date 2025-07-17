Photo Gallery: 2025 RMC Ontario Round 2 at Hamilton

The second stop of the RMC Ontario was just as intense as the first, but this time with higher temperatures on and off the track.

Enjoy our favourite selection of photos from a dramatic race weekend at the Hamilton Karting Complex.

Reminder: All of our photos can be printed for you to take home. Message us to take home an official 13×19 event print for only $50.00.

Would you like high-resolution, professional karting photos of your driver? Order a CKN Photo Package for your next race on the CKN Store and be amazed at the photos you will take home.

Want to see more images from Hamilton? Email us: info@canadiankartingnews.com.

All photos © Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com