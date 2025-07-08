Photo Gallery: 2025 Coupe de Montreal R4 – ICAR

Finally, a dry race weekend for the Coupe de Montreal and the ICAR Circuit did not disappoint!

Enjoy our massive selection of images from round four of the championship, which was also round two of the RMC Quebec mini series.

This was the final race in Quebec before their summer break. Next time we’re back is for the Canadian Open at SH Karting on 29-31. This event is exclusively for Rotax racers and is a NOT-MISS race. We can’t wait to see everyone at SH.

Reminder: All of our photos can be printed for you to take home. Message us to take home an official event print for only $50.00.

Would you like high-resolution, professional karting photos of your driver? Order a CKN Photo Package for your next race on the CKN Store.

Want to see more images from Goodwood? Email us: info@canadiankartingnews.com.

All photos © Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com