Connect with us
Cup Karts Canada

CKN | CanadianKartingNews.com | Because Karting is a way of Life!

Photo Gallery: 2024 Ontario Inter-Club Challenge @ Goodwood

#OntarioInterClubChallenge

Photo Gallery: 2024 Ontario Inter-Club Challenge @ Goodwood

Photo Gallery: 2024 Ontario Inter-Club Challenge @ Goodwood

Published on

Check out some of our favourite images from the record-breaking debut of the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge, where more than 200 Briggs racers competed in a single-day competition.

Want to purchase a photo print from our gallery? Contact us and we will deliver it to round 2 at Mosport on June 22-23.

We also have weekend photo packages available for Round 2 (Mosport) and Round 3 (Hamilton) of the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge available for purchase in the CKN Online Store.

All photos © Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com

24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-7
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-78
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-106
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-192
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-250
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-279
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-422
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-483
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-520
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-552
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-573
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-670
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-697
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-719
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-803
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-909
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-972
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1033
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1040
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1072
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1134
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1170
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1220
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1267
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1277
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1285
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1297
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1327
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1366
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1375
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1395
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1402
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1414
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1547
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1570
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1578
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1606
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1611
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1618
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1648
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1656
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1717
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1728
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1745
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1797
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1814
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1868
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1960
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1981
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-1996
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2021
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2022
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2050
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2086
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2188
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2261
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2307
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2328
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2500
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2533
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2683
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2718
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2721
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2809
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2853
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2857
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2880
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-2988
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3043
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3076
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3130
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3182
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3188
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3295
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3357
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3409
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3438
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3448
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3550
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3590
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3680
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3686
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3713
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3742
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3774
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3805
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3835
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3870
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3893
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3948
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3950
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-3961
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4005
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4010
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4018
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4040
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4048
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4105
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4156
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4190
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4242
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4266
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4301
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4315
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4331
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4361
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4373
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4406
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4414
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4436
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4443
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4508
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4524
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4553
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4560
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4638
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4658
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4682
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4783
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4792
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4811
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4815
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4901
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-4935
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5013
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5074
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5101
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5110
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5146
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5164
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5167
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5221
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5287
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5299
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5311
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5386
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5581
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5617
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5639
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5648
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5704
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5797
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5832
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5838
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5901
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5908
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-5982
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6036
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6085
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6092
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6109
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6125
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6150
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6258
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6271
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6299
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6328
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6419
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6436
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6442
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6455
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6489
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6497
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6510
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6512
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6518
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6519
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6523
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6528
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6531
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6532
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6535
24-INTERCLUB1-CKN-6541

Related Topics:, ,
To Top