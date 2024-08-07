Photo Gallery: 2024 MKG Canada Final – Warburg

Western Canadian karting was on full display this past weekend as Max Karting Group hosted their Canada Final championship at the EDKRA Rotax Mojo Raceway in Warburg, Alberta, awarding six invitations to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

It was a brilliant weekend of competition and we’ve selected a huge photo gallery of images to display.

Want to see more? Email us: info@canadiankartingnews.com.

Want a personal photo package for your next race? Visit http://canadiankartingnews.com/store to learn more.

All photos © Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com