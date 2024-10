KartStars Canada capped off their season under the lights at Goodwood Kartways and CKN was there to capture the action.

Check out some of our favourite images from the race day.

Attention Kid Karts: We did our best to capture every driver. If you would like to see some shots of your driver, send an email to info@canadiankartingnews.com to purchase them!

All photos © Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com