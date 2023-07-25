Photo Gallery: 2023 MKG Canada Final @ Stratotech

The best in the west invaded Stratotech Raceway for the first stop of the Max Karting Group Canada Final. Here are 300 of our favourite images from the race weekend.

If you would like a print of any of these images, please reach out to us. We will back out west for round 2 at Greg Moore Raceway in Chilliwack, BC!

All photos © Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com

Reminder: You can order YOUR weekend photo pass for any of the races on our CKN Summer Tour schedule. Head over to http://canadiankartingnews.com/store to select your race this season!