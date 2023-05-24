Photo Gallery: 2023 KartStars R1 @ Goodwood Kartways

Utilizing the May long weekend, KartStars Canada kicked off their 2023 racing season at Goodwood Kartways. Racers had to manage plenty of different conditions throughout the weekend of action and when all was set and done, 12 race winners were crowned and the race season is officially underway.

All photos © Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com

