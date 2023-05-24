Connect with us
Photo Gallery: 2023 KartStars R1 @ Goodwood Kartways

#KartStarsCanada

Check out most our favourite images from the weekend.
Utilizing the May long weekend, KartStars Canada kicked off their 2023 racing season at Goodwood Kartways. Racers had to manage plenty of different conditions throughout the weekend of action and when all was set and done, 12 race winners were crowned and the race season is officially underway.

All photos © Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com

Reminder: You can order a weekend photo pass for any of the races on our CKN Summer Tour schedule. Head over to http://canadiankartingnews.com/store to select your race this season!

CKN_10409
CKN_10403
CKN_10400
CKN_10398
CKN_10394
CKN_10389
CKN_10388
CKN_10385
CKN_10380
CKN_10378
CKN_10375
CKN_10154
CKN_10136
CKN_10110
CKN_09951
CKN_09909
CKN_09800
CKN_09781
CKN_09765
CKN_09751
CKN_09686
CKN_09630
CKN_09604
CKN_09598
CKN_09586
CKN_09488
CKN_09368
CKN_09352
CKN_09318
CKN_09290
CKN_09198
CKN_09183
CKN_09173
CKN_09136
CKN_09115
CKN_09070
CKN_08961
CKN_08888
CKN_08864
CKN_08677
CKN_08563
CKN_08472
CKN_08416
CKN_08385
CKN_08367
CKN_08342
CKN_08245
CKN_08216
CKN_08198
CKN_08165
CKN_07955
CKN_07900
CKN_07786
CKN_07702
CKN_07697
CKN_07690
CKN_07624
CKN_07274
CKN_07161
CKN_07157
CKN_07154
CKN_07082
CKN_07012
CKN_06982
CKN_06927
CKN_06921
CKN_06907
CKN_06902
CKN_06885
CKN_06868
CKN_06851
CKN_06840
CKN_06833
CKN_06830
CKN_06780
CKN_06769
CKN_06749
CKN_06697
CKN_06687
CKN_06671
CKN_06640
CKN_06629
CKN_06628
CKN_06622
CKN_06621
CKN_06603
CKN_06587
CKN_06575
CKN_06574
CKN_06569
CKN_06565
CKN_06564
CKN_06560
CKN_06549
CKN_06499
CKN_06474
CKN_06432
CKN_06404
CKN_06365
CKN_06362
CKN_06287
CKN_06274
CKN_06260
CKN_06201
CKN_06191
CKN_06104
CKN_06060
CKN_05945
CKN_05927
CKN_05862
CKN_05827
CKN_05755
CKN_05740
CKN_05709
CKN_05673
CKN_05652
CKN_05635
CKN_05530
CKN_05505
CKN_05500
CKN_05470
CKN_05407
CKN_05363
CKN_05332
CKN_05321
CKN_05316
CKN_05254
CKN_05223
CKN_05184
CKN_05146
CKN_05141
CKN_05108
CKN_05101
CKN_04899
CKN_04722
CKN_04627
CKN_04593
CKN_04500
CKN_04462
CKN_04451
CKN_04390
CKN_04353
CKN_04343
CKN_04286
CKN_04264
CKN_04242
CKN_04229
CKN_04202
CKN_04181
CKN_04091
CKN_03921
CKN_03892
CKN_03874
CKN_03854
CKN_03821
CKN_03653
CKN_03592
CKN_03578
CKN_03571
CKN_03542
CKN_03518
CKN_03485
CKN_03484
CKN_03474
CKN_03454
CKN_03422
CKN_03406
CKN_03352
CKN_03067
CKN_02500
CKN_02487
CKN_02485
CKN_01735
CKN_01727
CKN_01656
CKN_01592
CKN_01581
CKN_01439
CKN_01345
CKN_01339
CKN_01123
CKN_01025
CKN_00921
CKN_00897
CKN_00781
CKN_00621
CKN_00617
CKN_00616
CKN_00486
CKN_00458
CKN_00421
CKN_00359
CKN_00314
CKN_00271
CKN_00024
CKN_00005
CKN_00002

