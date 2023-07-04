Connect with us
Photo Gallery: 2023 EDKRA Summer Challenge

#EDKRASummerChallenge

We have prepared another massive photo gallery, this one from our first trip out to Alberta this season for the 2023 EDKRA Summer Challenge at the Rotax Mojo Raceway in Warburg. Don’t worry DD2 racers, we have another photo gallery coming from your Friday Night Showdown.

For those who didn’t get a chance to order a photo print or a photo package, it is not too late. Send us an email to info@canadiankartingnews.com and we will help get you sorted out.

All photos © Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com

Reminder: You can order YOUR weekend photo pass for any of the races on our CKN Summer Tour schedule. Head over to http://canadiankartingnews.com/store to select your race this season!

