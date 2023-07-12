Photo Gallery: 2023 Cup Karts Canada @ Lombardy Raceway

We got another massive photo gallery for you. This time it’s from Lombardy Raceway, the host of the second stop for Cup Karts Canada. Enjoy our captures from the highly intense weekend of karting.

All photos © Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com

Reminder: You can order YOUR weekend photo pass for any of the races on our CKN Summer Tour schedule. Head over to http://canadiankartingnews.com/store to select your race this season!