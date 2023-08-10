Photo Gallery: 2023 Cup Karts Canada Finale – Goodwood

The third and final stop of the Cup Karts Canada Division schedule returned to Goodwood Kartways over the weekend to determine their 2023 champions. It was another exciting weekend, mixed in with some surprises.

Briggs Senior Lite Report | Weekend Report

If you would like a print of any of these images, please reach out to us.

All photos © Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com

Reminder: You can order YOUR weekend photo pass for any races on our CKN Summer Tour schedule. Head over to http://canadiankartingnews.com/store to select your race this season!