Photo Gallery: 2023 Canadian Open @ ICAR – Part 2

Part two of our weekend photo gallery from the 2023 Canadian Open at Complexe ICAR is now online for your viewing pleasure.

If you would like a print of any of these images, please reach out to us.

All photos © Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com

Reminder: You can order YOUR weekend photo pass for any races on our CKN Summer Tour schedule. Head over to http://canadiankartingnews.com/store to select your race this season!