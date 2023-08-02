Connect with us
Photo Gallery: 2023 Canadian Open @ ICAR – Part 2

#CanadianOpen

Part two of our weekend photo gallery from the 2023 Canadian Open at Complexe ICAR is now online for your viewing pleasure.

If you would like a print of any of these images, please reach out to us.

All photos © Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com

Reminder: You can order YOUR weekend photo pass for any races on our CKN Summer Tour schedule. Head over to http://canadiankartingnews.com/store to select your race this season!

CKN_09346
CKN_09448
CKN_09462
CKN_09480
CKN_09494
CKN_09524
CKN_09535
CKN_09814
CKN_09822
CKN_09855
CKN_09877
CKN_09886
CKN_09926
CKN_09980
CKN_10116
CKN_10142
CKN_10149
CKN_10179
CKN_10189
CKN_10211
CKN_10213
CKN_10225
CKN_10230
CKN_10238
CKN_10246
CKN_10285
CKN_10292
CKN_10318
CKN_10412
CKN_10422
CKN_10471
CKN_10574
CKN_10700
CKN_10775
CKN_10780
CKN_10786
CKN_10791
CKN_10797
CKN_10804
CKN_10810
CKN_10815
CKN_10820
CKN_10826
CKN_10835
CKN_10840
CKN_10848
CKN_10852
CKN_10860
CKN_10862
CKN_10866
CKN_10876
CKN_10942
CKN_10947
CKN_10967
CKN_10976
CKN_10992
CKN_11037
CKN_11086
CKN_11095
CKN_11129
CKN_11140
CKN_11179
CKN_11181
CKN_11199
CKN_11200
CKN_11228
CKN_11255
CKN_11279
CKN_11327
CKN_11362
CKN_11437
CKN_11479
CKN_11510
CKN_11541
CKN_11567
CKN_11594
CKN_11614
CKN_11635
CKN_11656
CKN_11672
CKN_11678
CKN_11702
CKN_11799
CKN_11829
CKN_11915
CKN_11950
CKN_12083
CKN_12204
CKN_12366
CKN_12486
CKN_12703
CKN_12710
CKN_12719
CKN_12726
CKN_12766
CKN_12802
CKN_12807
CKN_12816
CKN_12887
CKN_12902
CKN_12930
CKN_13023
CKN_13147
CKN_13172
CKN_13226
CKN_13358
CKN_13757
CKN_13762
CKN_13780
CKN_13816
CKN_13837
CKN_13857
CKN_14342
CKN_14368
CKN_14391
CKN_14438
CKN_14488
CKN_14508
CKN_14520
CKN_14656
CKN_14671
CKN_14788
CKN_14863
CKN_14871
CKN_14894
CKN_14903
CKN_15109
CKN_15136
CKN_15189
CKN_15291
CKN_15310
CKN_15318
CKN_15370
CKN_15399
CKN_15503
CKN_15710
CKN_15819
CKN_15832
CKN_15847
CKN_15856
CKN_15868
CKN_15909
CKN_15910
CKN_15916
CKN_15920
CKN_15923
CKN_15927
CKN_15931
CKN_15933
CKN_15937
CKN_15940
CKN_15942
CKN_15947
CKN_15953
CKN_15961
CKN_15966

