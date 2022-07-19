Photo Gallery: 2022 Canadian Open

Featuring more than 200 drivers, the 2022 Canadian Open returned to its regular July date in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec and was a great weekend of racing, entertainment and sunshine, plenty of hot sunshine.

Here’s a look back at our favourite photos from the weekend.

Photos by: Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com

