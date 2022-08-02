Connect with us
SRA Karting

CKN | CanadianKartingNews.com | Because Karting is a way of Life!

Photo Gallery: 2022 Canada Final @ EDKRA Warburg

#CanadaFinal

Photo Gallery: 2022 Canada Final @ EDKRA Warburg

Photo Gallery: 2022 Canada Final @ EDKRA Warburg

Published on

Another great weekend of Western Canadian karting was on display at the Rotax Mojo Raceway in Warburg, Alberta on the weekend at the Max Karting Group Canada Final wrapped up their 2022 season and awarded six worthy champions with tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Enjoy our favourite photos from the weekend.

Photos by: Cody Schindel / CanadianKartingNews.com

Want to order photos for future races? Simply pre-order from our website store and we will deliver to you right at the track! http://canadiankartingnews.com/store

CKN_0011
CKN_0154
CKN_0258
CKN_0414
CKN_0528
CKN_0671
CKN_0729
CKN_0803
CKN_0857
CKN_0877
CKN_0885
CKN_0924
CKN_0944
CKN_1310
CKN_1332
CKN_1347
CKN_1356
CKN_1375
CKN_1512
CKN_1683
CKN_1861
CKN_1873
CKN_2055
CKN_2123
CKN_2251
CKN_2364
CKN_2514
CKN_2585
CKN_2754
CKN_2906
CKN_2963
CKN_3454
CKN_3903
CKN_3906
CKN_3919
CKN_3976
CKN_4022
CKN_4097
CKN_4214
CKN_4356
CKN_4395
CKN_4429
CKN_4507
CKN_4521
CKN_4658
CKN_4773
CKN_4801
CKN_4848
CKN_5039
CKN_5254
CKN_5407
CKN_5492
CKN_5496
CKN_5527
CKN_5547
CKN_5657
CKN_5919
CKN_5940
CKN_5947
CKN_5959
CKN_5979
CKN_6012
CKN_6076
CKN_6154
CKN_6244
CKN_6248
CKN_6395
CKN_6396
CKN_6401
CKN_6406
CKN_6419
CKN_6433
CKN_6447
CKN_6462
CKN_6472
CKN_6481
CKN_6482
CKN_6513
CKN_6586
CKN_6591
CKN_6594
CKN_6604
CKN_6616
CKN_6637
CKN_6688
CKN_6733
CKN_6831
CKN_6834
CKN_6843
CKN_6872
CKN_6887
CKN_6901
CKN_6938
CKN_7280
CKN_7290
CKN_7302
CKN_7352
CKN_7357
CKN_7499
CKN_7519
CKN_7591
CKN_7595
CKN_7611
CKN_7618
CKN_7632
CKN_7655
CKN_7782
CKN_7873
CKN_7879
CKN_7898
CKN_8021
CKN_8031
CKN_8035
CKN_8042
CKN_8048
CKN_8056
CKN_8062
CKN_8073
CKN_8085
CKN_8102
CKN_8121
CKN_8140
CKN_8145
CKN_8161
CKN_8163
CKN_8176
CKN_8623
CKN_8651
CKN_8736
CKN_8886
CKN_8909
CKN_9028
CKN_9150
CKN_9218
CKN_9242
CKN_9362
CKN_9597
CKN_9618
CKN_9665
CKN_9688
CKN_9696
CKN_9792
CKN_9873
CKN_10390
CKN_10392
CKN_10398
CKN_10400
CKN_10404
CKN_10414
CKN_10471
CKN_10916
CKN_10956
CKN_11099
CKN_11374
CKN_11384
CKN_11535
CKN_11572
CKN_11601
CKN_11680
CKN_11722
CKN_11959
CKN_12031
CKN_12040
CKN_12060
CKN_12107
CKN_12112
CKN_12127
CKN_12142
CKN_12150
CKN_12173
CKN_12195
CKN_12204
CKN_12206
CKN_12209
CKN_12213
CKN_12215
CKN_12218
CKN_12220
CKN_12228
CKN_12230
CKN_12234
CKN_12238
CKN_12240
CKN_12244
CKN_12246
CKN_12252
CKN_12253
CKN_12258
CKN_12262
CKN_12264
CKN_12268
CKN_12276
CKN_12285
CKN_12288

Related Topics:, ,
To Top