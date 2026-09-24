Pfaff KartSport Celebrates Championships, Podiums and International Success Throughout 2026

Press release by: Pfaff KartSport. All Photos by: Race Cinematics.

Pfaff Kartsport is proud to celebrate another successful season of competitive karting, highlighted by multiple championships, podium finishes and international success across Canada and the United States.

From Ontario club racing to the Rotax Winter Trophy in Texas, the Rotax Max Challenge Ontario championship and the ASN Canadian Karting Championships, Pfaff Kartsport drivers consistently delivered strong performances throughout the 2026 season.

ANTOINE BAZINET — ROTAX MAX CHALLENGE ONTARIO ROTAX JUNIOR CHAMPION

Leading the way for Pfaff Kartsport was Antoine Bazinet, who captured the 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Ontario Rotax Junior Championship in dominant fashion.

Bazinet opened the RMC Ontario season with a victory at Round 1 at Hamilton Karting Complex, before continuing his championship campaign with another win at Round 3 at Toronto Motorsports Park.

A strong third-place result at Round 2 at Mosport Karting Centre kept Bazinet firmly in championship contention. He then secured the RMC Ontario title with a sixth-place finish at the RMC Canadian Open, earning himself a coveted ticket to represent Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Portugal.

Bazinet added another major result to his 2026 résumé with a third-place finish in Rotax Junior at the ASN Canadian Karting Championships at Hamilton Karting Complex, further establishing himself as one of Canada’s leading junior karters.

LOGAN PLODER — ONTARIO INTER-CLUB CHALLENGE BRIGGS SENIOR CHAMPION

Logan Ploder delivered a dominant performance in the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Briggs Senior Championship, securing the championship after an impressive season that included two victories.

Ploder opened the season with back-to-back wins, dominating the opening two rounds at Goodwood Kartways and Mosport Karting Centre in the highly competitive Briggs Senior category.

He entered the season finale at Hamilton Karting Complex with the championship within reach and successfully completed his title campaign with a fourth-place finish, securing the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Briggs Senior Championship.

INTERNATIONAL SUCCESS — ROTAX WINTER TROPHY

Pfaff Kartsport began 2026 with an international campaign at the Rotax RMC Winter Trophy at Speedsportz Racing Park in Texas, competing in partnership with drivers from Dan Holland Racing in the United Kingdom.

The winter campaign produced some of the team’s strongest international results to date.

Joining Pfaff Kartsport for the winter series on loan from Dan Holland Racing in the UK, Macauley Bishop enjoyed a spectacular campaign in Rotax Senior. Bishop captured the Rotax Senior Championship for the RMC Winter Trophy, taking the victory in Round 1, finishing second in Round 2 and adding a third-place result in Round 3.

Bishop shared the Round 1 podium with fellow UK driver Cameron Nelson, who finished second in Rotax Senior. Nelson followed that performance with a fourth-place result in Round 2, a top-10 finish in Round 3 and a victory in Round 4.

Those results earned Nelson third place in the final Rotax Senior championship standings, giving Pfaff Kartsport a championship and a third-place championship finish in the highly competitive Rotax Senior category.

Antoine Bazinet opened the Winter Trophy with back-to-back third-place finishes in the Rotax Junior Saturday and Sunday finals during Rounds 1 and 2, demonstrating the pace of the Pfaff Kartsport program against an international field.

Rory Baziuk, competing in his rookie Rotax Junior season, made an immediate impact with an impressive ninth-place finish at Round 1, providing an exciting start to his international Rotax career.

The Winter Trophy campaign also featured solid top-10 performances from Antoine Bazinet in Rotax Junior, Joshua Soumvalis in Rotax Senior and Luca Possik in DD2 Max.

Bazinet ultimately completed the Winter Trophy championship with a strong seventh-place finish in the Rotax Junior standings.

THEO SILVEIRA — STRONG FINISH IN ROTAX SENIOR & PODIUM RUN AT KARTSTARS FINALE

In the highly competitive Rotax Senior category, Theo Silveira finished seventh in the final RMC Ontario championship standings.

While the championship presented its share of ups and downs, Silveira showed strong pace throughout the season, highlighted by an impressive fourth-place finish at Round 3 at Toronto Motorsports Park. Theo closed out his Canadian Season with a solid third-place in the ROK VLR Senior Category during the KartStars Finale at Goodwood Kartways.

SUCCESS CONTINUES AT MOSPORT KARTING CENTRE

The Pfaff Kartsport program has also continued to develop young talent at its home track, Mosport Karting Centre.

Rookie Mini Max driver Max Goikhburg currently sits second in the Mosport International Karting Association (MIKA) championship standings, with two rounds remaining in the 2026 season.

Nico Pfaff in his second season of MIKA competition secured a fantastic win during the Ontario Inter-club Challenge Race 2 at Mosport Karting Centre. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Pigliarolo sits in the vice-champion position in the MIKA TAG Junior category, completing his first full season of two-stroke competition.

With both championships still being contested, Pfaff Kartsport is looking forward to finishing the MIKA season on a high note.

LOOKING AHEAD TO LAS VEGAS

With the 2026 season approaching its conclusion, Pfaff Kartsport is already preparing for its next international challenge.

The team plans to support a select group of drivers at this year’s ROK Vegas event at The Rio Hotel & Casino, followed by the SKUSA SuperNationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Drivers and families interested in competing in Las Vegas who have not yet secured a team are encouraged to contact Pfaff Kartsport for information on available programs, team support and pricing.

For Vegas race support and program information, contact: info@pfaffkartsport.com

THANK YOU TO OUR DRIVERS, FAMILIES AND PARTNERS

The success of Pfaff Kartsport throughout 2026 would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of the drivers, families, mechanics, coaches and partners who make the program what it is.

Pfaff Kartsport would like to extend a sincere thank you to every driver and family who raced with the team throughout the 2026 season. Their commitment, sportsmanship and determination are the foundation of the program, both on and off the track.

The team also gratefully acknowledges the continued support of its partners:

Mosport Karting Centre

OTK

ROK

Vortex

Time Racing Engines

Dan Holland Racing

Motul

Tillett

Sparco

Pfaff Kartsport would also like to recognize its team partners at Pfaff Motorsports, who are currently enjoying a closely contested championship battle in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD PRO category.

ON TO 2027

From Ontario championships to international podiums, 2026 has been another important step forward for Pfaff Kartsport.

The team will close out the season with its sights firmly set on the future, continuing to develop drivers, build international partnerships and compete at the highest levels of karting.

Pfaff Kartsport would like to thank everyone who has been part of the journey in 2026. We look forward to seeing our drivers, families and partners back at the track in 2027 for an even bigger and stronger season.

PFAFF KARTSPORT

Race. Develop. Perform.

For team information, race programs and 2026 Las Vegas opportunities: info@pfaffkartsport.com