Pfaff Kartsport Announces New Leadership Structure

Pfaff Kartsport today announced a new leadership structure that will guide the program through the remainder of the 2026 season and into an ambitious future focused on driver development, competitive excellence, and continued growth across Canada and beyond.

Effective immediately, Pfaff Kartsport and Team Manager Tony Silviera have mutually agreed to part ways. The organization would like to thank Tony for his contributions to the program and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

As the team looks ahead, Pfaff Kartsport remains fully committed to developing the next generation of racing talent while providing professional support, coaching, and competitive opportunities for drivers at every stage of their racing journey.

The organization is already preparing for an extensive winter racing campaign, including participation in the ROK Vegas, SKUSA SuperNationals, Florida Winter Tour, and RMC Winter Trophy, while continuing to support drivers competing at club, regional, and national events throughout Ontario and Quebec for the 2027 Summer Season.

Curtis Fox Named Team Principal

Pfaff Kartsport is pleased to announce the appointment of Curtis Fox as Team Principal.

Fox brings more than 25 years of karting experience and is widely known within the Canadian motorsports community through his role as General Manager of Mosport Karting Centre and his decade-long tenure as Team Manager of Pro Racing Ontario’s Charles Leclerc Kart National Team.

As Team Principal, Fox will oversee the strategic direction of the organization, strengthen relationships with drivers and families, manage overall operations, and lead the continued expansion of the program. His focus will be on creating an environment that supports both driver development and competitive success while ensuring Pfaff Kartsport continues to evolve as one of Canada’s premier karting organizations.

Matthew Miles Appointed as Sporting & Technical Director

Joining the leadership team is Matthew Miles, who has been appointed Sporting & Technical Director.

A lifelong member of the karting community, Miles has competed throughout Ontario, Quebec, and the United States while gaining extensive experience as both a coach and mechanic in two-cycle and four-cycle karting. In addition to his involvement in driver development through the Mosport Karting Academy, Miles has spent the past three seasons working with the Pfaff Motorsports GTD PRO No. 9 program in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

In his new role, Miles will oversee trackside operations, technical performance, mechanic management, team scheduling, regulatory compliance, and kart development while serving as a key link between team leadership, mechanics, and drivers.

Expanded Role for Marco Filice

Since Pfaff Kartsport’s inception in 2024, Marco Filice has been integral to the program’s success and competitive growth.

With more than a decade of experience as a coach, mechanic, and competitor at the highest levels of karting throughout Canada, the United States, and Europe, Filice will serve as Team Coach, Data Engineer, and Assistant Technical Director.

He will continue leading driver coaching and development initiatives while expanding his involvement in technical operations, data analysis, kart setup, and performance optimization.

Steven Thexton Joins Leadership Group

Pfaff Kartsport is also pleased to welcome Steven Thexton, Manager of Mosport Motor Werks, to the organization’s leadership group.

As the team expands its commitment to Briggs & Stratton competition at the national level, Thexton’s extensive motorsports experience and proven success in engine development will play a key role in future growth.

Most recently, Mosport Motor Werks powered Pfaff Kartsport driver Logan Ploder to the 2026 Briggs Senior Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Championship.

Through Thexton’s involvement, Pfaff Kartsport aims to create additional pathways for Briggs & Stratton competitors to advance to national-level competition while continuing to support driver development across Briggs, Rotax, and ROK categories.

Partnership with Time Racing Engines Continues

Pfaff Kartsport also confirmed the continuation of its successful partnership with Time Racing Engines in the United Kingdom.

The relationship has been instrumental in the team’s competitiveness throughout the 2026 season and will remain an important component of the organization’s future plans.

The partnership contributed to a standout season highlighted by Antoine Bazinet capturing the RMC Ontario Rotax Junior Championship and earning a third-place finish at the Canadian Karting Championships. Pfaff Kartsport remains committed to providing its Rotax drivers with access to world-class engine preparation and technical support.

Looking Ahead

Together, Fox, Miles, Filice, and Thexton bring decades of combined experience in driver development, coaching, technical operations, race strategy, and team management.

The organization believes this leadership structure establishes a strong foundation for long-term growth while reinforcing its commitment to supporting racers from grassroots karting through national and international competition.

Additional information regarding winter programs, upcoming events, and the 2027 racing season will be announced in the coming weeks.

Pfaff Kartsport extends its sincere appreciation to its drivers, families, partners, and supporters whose commitment and trust have helped build the program over the past two seasons. The team looks forward to continuing that journey and achieving even greater success together.

Contact Info Curtis Fox Team Principal, Pfaff Kartsport General Manager, Mosport Karting Centre

curtis@mosportkartingcentre.com

info@pfaffkartsport.com

www.mosportkartingcentre.com

About Pfaff Kartsport

Pfaff Kartsport is a Canadian kart racing and driver development program dedicated to identifying, developing, and supporting drivers competing at the club, regional, national, and international levels. Through professional coaching, technical excellence, and a commitment to long-term athlete development, Pfaff Kartsport provides racers with the tools and opportunities needed to succeed both on and off the track.

Press release by: Pfaff KartSport.