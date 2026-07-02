Perron Sweeps Opening RMC Quebec Weekend in DD2

Alex Marcil Perron delivered a flawless performance in Rotax DD2, sweeping Qualifying, the PreFinal and the Final to begin the 2026 RMC Quebec Championship with maximum points.

Fresh off a dominant victory in the opening round of the Coupe de Montréal earlier this season, Perron (HMP/Kart Republic) carried that momentum into Mont-Tremblant and established himself as the driver to beat from the very first session.

The Final got off to a chaotic start when Alexis Baillargeon and Branco Juverdianu tangled in turn three on the opening lap. The incident eliminated both drivers and immediately reshaped the race.

Sebastian Bernier (HMR/OTK) emerged as Perron’s closest challenger and remained within striking distance during the opening laps. Bernier, who was also competing in the DD2 Masters category throughout the weekend, kept the pressure on before Perron gradually stretched his advantage as the race wore on.

The battle for second intensified in the closing stages as Matthew Taskinen (HMP/Kart Republic) caught Bernier and attempted a pass into the tight turn two hairpin. Contact between the pair resulted in a broken tie-rod for Taskinen, ending his race, while Bernier continued to finish second.

Cedric Cataphard (CRT/BirelART) completed the podium in what he announced would be his final race of the summer, closing out his season with a strong third-place finish.

For Perron, the weekend sweep gives him an early championship lead and reinforces the exceptional form he has shown to begin the 2026 season as the race for Team Canada continues.

Rotax DD2 Podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Final Results