Perfect Weekend in Max Masters for Noel Dowler!

A small but mighty group of racers took to the track at the Max Karting Group Canada Final in Rotax Masters this weekend, with a ticket to Bahrain on the line, and while they tried their best, nobody was able to beat Alberta’s Noel Dowler.

Dowler led every competitive session of the weekend, from Friday Qualifying, all the way to Sunday’s Final race. In the dry, and even in the rain, Dowler was unstoppable, and with the championship, he will head back to the Kingdom of Bahrain to compete in the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, four years after his last RGF appearance.

Early in the race weekend, American Billy Cleavelin (CB Motorsport/OTK) was the closest challenger to Dowler, getting the advantage on a few of the race starts, but Dowler always fought back to get the lead and eventually pull away. Cleavelin finished P2 in Friday’s Final with British Columbia’s Andy Jaffray (RaceLab VI/TB Kart) taking P3.

On Saturday, Jaffray overtook Cleavelin for P2 in the Final but still finished four seconds adrift from Dowler with Andrey Tararaskin (BBR/OTK) finishing P3.

The closest anyone came to Dowler was in the Sunday Final when Jaffray closed the gap and put pressure on in the final laps. On a drying track, Jaffray may have had the better long-run pace, with the race shortened to 12 laps, Dowler remained in control and never faulted. Cleavelin returned to the podium in third.

Jaffray ended the weekend as the Vice-Champion while Cleavelin completed the championship podium in P3.