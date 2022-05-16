Penalties Determine the Race Winners in Rok Junior

A refreshing lineup of drivers in Rok Junior showcased that we are in for a great season with very close competition upfront.

The Juniors did have a hard time getting the green flag this weekend, but with many drivers gracing the front row, some for the first time, the anxiety was to be expected.

In Saturday’s Final, Frankie Esposito (Prime/BirelART) was able to get out front early and set the pace. A slow start for Joseph Launi (Powerhouse/Exprit) knocked him back from the front row to fifth and Jensen Burnett (SpeedLab/TonyKart), who started behind him, fell even further back.

Pressure came early from Ryan Maxwell (REM/Kosmic) and Christian Menezes (KGR/Exprit), while Launi was working his way back to the leaders.

Launi passed Menezes for third by lap six and set his eyes on Maxwell while Esposito was starting to break away.

Launi and Maxwell would link up and work together to close the gap to the race leader through the middle stages until Launi finally pulled off a pass with three laps to go. Posting some of the fastest laps of the race, Launi was right on the bumper of Esposito with only a lap to go. Esposito reacted accordingly, shut down any passing attempt during the final circuit, and crossed the finish line as the winner, with Launi and Maxwell in tow.

A great battle for fourth was also on display, with Savio Paniccia (PRO/CL Kart) holding off Menezes and Burnett for the spot.

But following the race, MRFKC officials called Esposito on for head ducking and penalized him three seconds, relegating him back to third place and putting Launi on the top step.

Joseph Launi

Rok Junior Race #1 Results

1 Joseph Launi 2 Ryan Maxwell 0.420 3 Frankie Esposito 2.677 4 Savio Paniccia 4.491 5 Christian Menezes 4.697 6 Jensen Burnett 4.859 7 Mayer Deonarine 8.492 8 Timothy Pernod 9.655 9 Anthony Raducanoiu 12.185 10 Major Makovskis 13.755 11 May Raymer 13.817 12 Caleb Campbell 14.838 13 Sam David 20.627 14 Aiden McMullen 27.253 15 Ayden Lanigan 36.745 16 Matt McCallum 2 laps 17 Amelia Chandler 3 laps 18 Matisse Costantini 3 laps 19 Elias Mckenzie 15 laps 20 Johnathon Petrone 15 laps 21 Yiannis Maragkakis 15 laps 22 Anthony Martella 16 laps 23 Nolan Hofrichter 17 laps 24 Pearce Wade 17 laps

Sunday’s Final kicked off with a four-kart race for the lead. Launi had a good launch at the start and gained the lead ahead of Anthony Martella (REM/Kosmic), Menezes and Esposito, while Amelia Chandler (Kartworx/CRG) was fifth ahead of Burnett and Nolan Hofrichter (Prime/BirelART).

Esposito had a little help from behind on lap two and spun off, slipping back to the tail of the field before he was able to get back up to speed, while Burnett quickly moved by Chandler and into the race for the lead.

While Launi led the way, the three behind feverously traded the second position until lap nine, when Martella went for a deep dive in the final corner on Menezes. It didn’t go to plan and it sent him and Menezes into the outside wall and out of the race and advancing Burnett into second.

As the laps wound down, Burnett was able to close right in on Launi. Some defence for the lead allowed Maxwell to join the party too but three didn’t try anything bold and raced clean to the finish line with Launi just ahead of Burnett and Maxwell.

However, after the race Launi was accessed a 3-second penalty for jumping the start, moving him back to third and awarding the win to Burnett and moving Maxwell into second place for the second day in a row.

Esposito had a great recovery drive and was racing for a top-five on the final lap with Major Makovskis (PRO/CL Kart), but the two made contact, pushing Esposito back to seventh and an unfortunate DNF for Makovskis.

During the podium ceremony, Burnett invited Launi to join him on the top step, saying that’s not how he wants to win races. A true sportsman for sure and just another reason we are excited to see how these Juniors race this year.

Rok Junior Race #2 Results