Pelletier Makes History as Rotax E10 Electrifies Canadian Open Debut

A new era of Rotax racing officially arrived in Canada this past weekend.

The Rotax E10 electric category made its long-awaited Canadian debut at the 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Canadian Open, introducing competitors and spectators alike to the next generation of karting technology. After an entertaining weekend of racing at SRA Karting Mirabel, it was Madox Pelletier who etched his name into the history books as the inaugural Rotax E10 Canada race winner.

With support from SH Karting, seven young drivers climbed aboard identical Sodikart chassis powered by Rotax’s all-new E10 electric powerplant, marking the first of three races in a special Canadian championship. The overall winner of the series will earn the opportunity to represent Team Canada when the Rotax E10 category makes its official debut at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Portugal later this year.

For six of the seven competitors, the weekend offered a chance to step away from their familiar Rotax Mini Max machinery and experience something completely different. The seventh driver graduated from SH Karting’s thriving club racing program, giving the field a diverse mix of young talent eager to test the future of Rotax racing.

The verdict?

A resounding success.

Despite carrying more weight than a traditional Mini Max kart, the E10 package produced remarkably similar lap times around the ICAR Circuit, immediately impressing drivers with its performance, handling and consistency.

Zackary Losier leading the field in the PreFinal (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

The innovative package can be mounted on virtually any kart chassis and configured with either one or two battery packs depending on the desired power output. One feature quickly became a driver favourite: the “Boost” button, which delivers five seconds of maximum power before recharging over the next 45 seconds, adding a strategic element to every race. The system also includes a built-in slow mode, automatically limiting speed following on-track incidents to improve safety.

While everyone was learning the nuances of the new package, one driver adapted faster than the rest.

Pelletier swept every competitive session throughout the weekend, but the results don’t tell the full story.

Zackary Losier, Ayden Mainville and Giulio Berlinguet each took turns challenging for the race lead during the PreFinal and Final, showcasing just how competitive the new category can be. Every time the pressure mounted, however, Pelletier found another answer, reclaiming the lead when it mattered most before driving away to secure the inaugural Canadian Open victory.

It was a fitting reward for a flawless weekend and a place in Canadian Rotax history.

Losier finished second to complete an impressive debut weekend, while Emrik Larue earned the final step on the podium. Lincoln Lima crossed the line fourth ahead of Mainville and Leola Fernandez, while Berlinguet’s promising weekend ended in disappointment after power issues hampered his run in the Final.

The inaugural Rotax E10 podium at the Canadian Open: Zackary Losier, Maddox Pelletier and Emrick Larue (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

If the Canadian debut was any indication, the future of Rotax E10 in Canada looks incredibly bright.

The racing was close, the technology proved itself on track, and the drivers embraced the new challenge with enthusiasm. With two rounds still to come at SH Karting and a Rotax Grand Finals ticket waiting for the series champion, the battle to become Canada’s first E10 representative on Team Canada is only just beginning.

Rotax E10 Final Results