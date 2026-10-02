Pelletier Completes Team Canada Roster for Rotax Grand Finals

The final Team Canada member has been confirmed for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals as Madox Pelletier locked up the Canadian Rotax E10 title in the Rotax E-Series championship.

He will become the first Canadian to compete in the new E10 electric division at the Grand Finals, which makes it’s official debut this year.

Pelletier will join 20 other Team Canada drivers at the Circuit International Algarve in Portimao, Portugal this November. He will be the lone Canadian in the Rotax E10 division.

Winning the Canadian E10 Championship was no easy feat for Pelletier. He had a handful of fellow Rotax Mini-Max racers to compete against, all on identical Sodikart’s prepared for by SH Karting, who pushed him to be his best.

He secured the victory in the first race, which took place during the Canadian Open at Mirabel. He followed it up with a win at SH Karting in round two to extend his championship lead. Round three saw Pelletier slip down the finishing order, but it was still enough to stay on top in the standings and secure his first Rotax Grand Finals ticket.

Finishing second in the championship was Zackary Losier, who already qualified to compete at the Rotax Grand Finals in Micro Max, followed by Giulio Berlinguet, the race winner in round 3.

His ticket comes more than 20 years after his father Max had the opportunity to represent Team Canada at the Rotax Grand Finals, when the event took place in 2005 in Malaysia. The pair become the first parent-child combo to both represent Team Canada at the Rotax Grand Finals.

SH Karting also confirmed the Rotax E-Series will return in 2027 with bigger aspirations. More details to come out in the new year.

CKN is proud to confirm that we will be in attendance at the Rotax Grand Finals in Portugal this November as the official media for Team Canada. We have attended the event every year since we started in 2012 as one of the most important events on the calendar every season. Team Canada drivers, you can sign up for our photo service for the event in the CKN Online Store now to help support our journey.

Round #3 podium: Emrick Larue, Giulio Berlinguet and Zackary Losier (Photo by: Oli Savoie Campeau)