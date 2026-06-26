Path to Portugal Begins This Weekend at RMC Quebec

The road to Team Canada officially begins this weekend as the 2026 RMC Quebec Championship launches at TAG Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant.

Serving as the opening round of a four-race championship, the event marks the first opportunity for drivers to begin their quest for a coveted place on Team Canada and an invitation to compete at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals later this year in Portugal.

The championship will unfold over four events, beginning this weekend and returning to TAG Karting Academy for round two on July 10-12. Competitors will then head to SRA Karting Mirabel for the Canadian Open on July 24-26 before concluding at the Canadian Karting Championships in Hamilton, Ontario, on August 13-16.

Championship titles in Mini Max, Junior Max, Senior Max and DD2 Max will each earn a driver a ticket to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, Portugal, where they will represent Canada against the world’s best Rotax racers.

Mont-Tremblant has long been regarded as one of Canada’s premier karting destinations, and another strong turnout is expected this weekend. Drivers from across the country have made the journey to Quebec, with competitors travelling from as far away as Alberta. A sizeable contingent from Ontario will also challenge the home province racers, setting the stage for an exciting interprovincial battle throughout the weekend.

With the event also counting toward the 2026 Coupe de Montréal championship, a packed schedule awaits the nearly 200 competitors. Alongside the four Rotax Max divisions, racers will compete in Rotax DD2 Masters, Rotax Masters, Open Shifter, Open Shifter Masters, Briggs Cadet and Briggs Masters, making for one of the busiest weekends of the Quebec karting season.

As of writing, 189 entries are registered for the event. Rotax Senior leads the way with 26 competitors, while both Rotax Junior and Rotax DD2 boast impressive 24-kart fields. The Masters divisions continue to thrive as Briggs Masters has attracted 23 entries, DD2 Masters features 20 drivers, and Rotax Masters welcomes 19 competitors. The Open Shifter categories continue their growth as well, with a combined 15 drivers entered between the Open and Masters classes.

Mother Nature could also play a role in the weekend’s outcome. The forecast calls for a mix of sunshine, clouds and periods of rain, creating the possibility of changing track conditions throughout the event. Drivers and mechanics alike will need to stay sharp as setup decisions could prove crucial in the battle for valuable championship points.

Track activity begins Friday with a full day of practice. Saturday features three additional practice sessions before qualifying determines the starting grids, while championship points and podium finishes will be decided Sunday during the PreFinals and Finals.

With Team Canada aspirations on the line from the very first green flag, the 2026 RMC Quebec Championship is set to begin in spectacular fashion this weekend in Mont-Tremblant.

As always, CKN will be trackside to support and cover the RMC Quebec and Coupe de Montreal events. Weekend and Season Photo Packages are still available. Secure yourself a great selection of professional karting images from CKN of your favourite racer by ordering from our online store: http://canadiankartingnews.com/store.