Pai Dominates Mini Max Final to Earn Second RMC Ontario Triumph

The second round of the 2025 Rotax Max Challenge Ontario (RMC Ontario) series brought the province’s top young karting talent back to the Hamilton Karting Complex this past weekend, tackling the facility’s challenging National layout.

Known for its sweeping corners and high-speed straights, the track demands focus and finesse, and when paired with scorching temperatures and suffocating humidity, it created a brutal test of endurance and mental strength, especially for the young drivers of the Rotax Mini Max division.

Despite the harsh summer conditions, the Mini Max drivers rose to the challenge, continuing to prove why this class is one of the most exciting and promising in Canadian karting. Close-quarters racing, daring passes, and strategic brilliance defined the weekend from start to finish.

And in the end, it was Mateo Pai (Prime/BirelART) who once again separated himself from the rest. Displaying a perfect blend of speed, consistency, and composure, Pai delivered a commanding performance to capture his second RMC Ontario victory of the season, further solidifying his place as the driver to beat in the championship race.

The intensity of the competition was clear from the very first laps. In Qualifying, less than a tenth of a second separated the top four drivers, with Pai narrowly edging out Angelo Launi (HM Propela/Kart Republic) by a mere 0.014 seconds. Massimo and Nicholas Lorusso (Premier/CRG and Premier/TonyKart) were also right in the mix, as was Alberta’s Joshua Wheeler (HM Propela/Kart Republic), who was just 0.109 seconds off the pole time.

Rotax Mini Max roars towards corner one (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

The opening heat set the tone with a surprise shakeup. Nicholas Lorusso scored the win, holding off a late-race charge from Lincoln Lima (Prime/BirelART), who started all the way back in eighth. Less than one second separated the top four at the finish line.

Pai rebounded in Heat Two, retaking the lead on lap three after a slow start and driving away to a clear win.

Sunday brought a curveball: a brief but intense rainstorm during morning warm-up left the track damp for Heat Three, splitting the grid between rain tires and slicks. As the sun came out, the slick-shod drivers gained the advantage, and Pai again proved his racecraft by holding off Launi in tricky conditions for another heat win.

In the Super Heat, Pai showed no signs of letting up. He pulled away cleanly to secure pole position for the Final, followed by Prime Powerteam teammates Lima and Carlo Lot, giving Prime a lockout of the top three spots heading into the main event.

Flawless in the Final

When it was time for the 22-lap Final, Pai executed to perfection. Jumping out to an early lead, he never looked back. While the pack behind him swapped positions lap after lap, Pai steadily built a gap, eventually pulling away to a commanding 4.6-second victory, a huge margin in such a tightly matched category.

Behind him, a fierce scrap played out for the remaining podium positions. Lot, Lima, Launi, and Yousef Adi (REM/Kosmic) were locked in a four-way battle for second. Lima made his move on Lot on lap 14 to take over the position, and two laps later, Adi slipped through as well to claim third.

Despite closing the gap in the final laps, Adi couldn’t quite get close enough to challenge Lima for second, settling for a well-earned podium finish. Lot fell to fourth, but held off a last-lap lunge from Wheeler, who had been steadily climbing and came up just short of the top four.

Rotax Mini Max podium: Lincoln Lima, Mateo Pai and Yousef Adi (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Championship Momentum

With two wins in two starts, Mateo Pai now holds a strong lead in the Rotax Mini Max standings as the series reaches its halfway mark. But the toughest tests are still ahead.

The final two rounds of the RMC Ontario championship will be held during Canada’s two premier karting events: the Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport and the Canadian Open at SH Karting. These races will also feature competitors from the RMC Quebec program, bringing the best drivers from both regions together for one epic showdown.

With a Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals ticket on the line, the fight for the Mini Max title is only just beginning—and the pressure is about to reach a whole new level.