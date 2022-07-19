Ouellette Draws First with DD2 Masters Win in Tremblant

Pier-Luc Ouellette kicked off his bid for another trip to the Rotax Grand Finals by scoring the victory at the Canadian Open in the Rotax DD2 Masters category after a great battle with life-long rival Christophe Boisclair.

Taking to the Jim Russell Karting Academy circuit in Mont-Tremblant, the DD2 Masters division was dominated by Boisclair (CRT/BirelART) and Ouellette (TAG/CRG).

Boisclair scored the SuperPole and the heat wins but Ouellette was never far away, but also battling with Alexandre Gauthier (CRT/BirelART) and Hugo Ouellette (CRT/BirelART) at times.

But the Final was a race between the two rivals who have been battling since they were cadets.

Ouellette jumped out to the early lead but Boisclair came back on lap four to regain the top spot.

An initial gap of three kart lengths didn’t last long as Ouellette’s pace really showed in the second half of the Final.

He used a big run down the back straight to overtake and then followed it up with the fastest lap of the race to create a nice gap with three laps to go.

Boisclair had nothing for him in those final laps and the win was settled, Ouellette scored the victory.

The race for third went to Hugo Ouellette. He didn’t quite have enough to stay with the race leaders but he used a good start to get ahead of Gauthier and Dave Laplante (Premier/TonyKart) and let them duke it out for fourth, which went to Gauthier at the checkered.

With only one ticket to the Rotax Grand Finals available for the Rotax DD2 Masters drivers, Ouellette, Boisclair and the rest will travel to the Mosport Karting Centre for the Canadian Karting Championships in August to determine who will represent Team Canada this fall in Portugal.

Canadian Open Rotax DD2 Masters Final Results