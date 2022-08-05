Ontario’s Big Two Are Up Next

Holy smokes, it’s August already! This summer is flying by faster than a Rok Shifter down the back straight at Mosport.

After capping off five major races in five July weekends, touching down in four different provinces, Canadian karting will focus on the province of Ontario for the next few weeks as KartStars Canada will host their KartStars Nationals at Shannonville Motorsports Park on August 11-14 and the week following, August 18-21, the Mosport Karting Centre will host their Canadian Karting Championships.

These all-star events are expected to draw solid turnouts and we can’t wait! The competition factor at these races is elevated. Just like the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant two weeks ago, they showcase the fantastic talent we currently have in Canadian karting, from four-cycle Cadet all the way to Shifter Karts.

Shannonville is known for absolutely exciting Briggs racing and down-to-the-wire finishes, but KartStars will also award their Rok Cup race winners with entries to the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy. We’ve also heard that the Bear trophies are back.

At Mosport, all three of Canada’s popular engine programs will be on display as Rotax Max, Rok Cup and Briggs 206 will all compete throughout the weekend, just like last year. A mini championship between the Canadian Open and Canadian Championships will determine the final six spots on Team Canada for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Portugal while the winners of the Rok Cup classes will score their way into the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy.

There are plenty of prizes being awarded at both of these races, along with awesome trophies and the title of winning one of Canada’s majors.

Registration for both of these races is open and we highly suggest that you register early. KartStars Canada will close their entries on Tuesday, August 9 while The Canadian Karting Championships will close their registration on Sunday, August 14. Don’t delay, register today!

For those racers looking to take home a memory from the event, CKN will be trackside at both races with a trailer, printing our famous karting photos. Weekend packages are available for both races that include a photo print and all the digital images captured of your driver from the race. Please Pre-Order your package through the CKN Online Store as early as possible. Fingers crossed, but we have some new CKN swag on order too that will hopefully be available.

We hope to see as many racers as possible over the next two weekends, representing the best in Canadian karting. We want to give a shout-out to the group of racers from Calgary that have arranged transportation for the equipment of a number of racers to the Canadian Karting Championships. This is a great idea and something our sport needs to look into more in the future. Our country is huge to travel across, but coming together to share the costs of travel is something that can only help boost our attendance levels in the future.

