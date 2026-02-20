Ontario Inter-Club Championship Returns for Season 3 in 2026

Press release by: Ontario Inter-Club Championship.

The Ontario Inter-Club Championship is excited to announce its return for a third season in 2026. In just two short years, the Inter-Club has established itself as Ontario’s premier grassroots Briggs racing program, delivering some of the largest single-day karting events in the country.

The Ontario Inter-Club brings together Briggs racers from Ontario’s three largest kart clubs while welcoming competitors from across the province. The series unites the Toronto Racing Association of Karters (TRAK) at Goodwood Kartways, the Mosport International Karting Association (MIKA) at Mosport Karting Centre, and the Hamilton Regional Kart Club (HRKC) at Hamilton Karting Complex — creating a true province-wide Inter-Club championship.

Staying true to the series’ guiding philosophy — stick with the plan. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it — the 2026 season will once again feature the same proven venues, the same successful single-day race format, and a schedule that remains consistent with previous seasons. This continuity has played a key role in the series’ rapid growth and strong racer support.

The 2025 season saw close to 300 total entries across the series, including nearly 100 competitors in Briggs Senior alone. All classes — Cadet, Junior Lite, Junior, Senior, Senior Heavy, and Masters — enjoyed large grids, strong competition, extensive track time, and significant prize packages.

Returning as the series’ lead sponsor for 2026 is WERA Tools, once again providing tool prizing for each class. Briggs & Stratton is also back on board, awarding a brand-new LO206 engine to the champion of every class — reinforcing the series’ commitment to supporting grassroots Briggs racing in a meaningful way.

2026 Ontario Inter-Club Schedule

Round 1 – May 17, 2026 - Goodwood Kartways – Hosted by TRAK

Round 2 – June 28, 2026 – Mosport Karting Centre – Hosted by MIKA

Round 3 – September 6, 2026 - Hamilton Karting Complex – Hosted by HRKC

The first two rounds will once again run on traditionally similar dates to previous seasons, while the Hamilton round has been moved to September to help better spread racing across the calendar.

Danielle Duffy of Hamilton Karting Complex shared her excitement about the championship’s return: “This is the event our members ask about every year. It brings together grassroots racers from across Ontario and consistently delivers some of the biggest and most exciting races of the season.”

Curtis Fox of Mosport Karting Centre reflected on the event’s growth: “The Inter-Club weekend was one of the fullest paddocks we hosted all year. It’s great to see so many racers coming together and competing at such a high level.”

Daniel Di Leo of Goodwood Kartways added: “The Inter-Club brings out the best in everyone. Even with packed paddocks, the cooperation across teams and clubs makes these events a huge success year after year.”

Early Bird Registration & Price Freeze

Early Bird registration for the full three-round championship will be available until April 1st at $450 plus HST. This includes entry into all three Inter-Club events.

Despite rising costs across the industry, the organizing clubs have made the decision to implement a price freeze for 2026. Same amazing event. Same proven dates. Same pricing. Providing racers and families with cost certainty was a priority, and this winning formula is set to continue into Season 3.

Registration will be live starting February 19th – https://OntarioInterclubChallenge.as.me/EarlyBird

With proven formats, strong sponsor support, and continued collaboration between Ontario’s leading kart clubs, the 2026 Ontario Inter-Club Championship is shaping up to be the biggest season yet.