Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Wraps Up Strong at Hamilton!

What a way to wrap it up!

The 2025 Ontario Inter-Club Challenge came to a roaring conclusion last Sunday at the Hamilton Karting Complex, where an electric atmosphere, massive grids, and championship glory made for an unforgettable finale. After three rounds of intense regional rivalry between HRKC, TRAK, and MIKA, it all came down to this, and the racing absolutely delivered.

Following earlier rounds at Goodwood Kartways and Mosport Karting Centre, the Hamilton round was the ultimate decider. Held alongside the KartStars Canada event, Sunday’s program was all Briggs, all day, and with 183 entries and 60 drivers alone in Briggs Senior, the energy in the paddock was off the charts. Six sessions per class meant racers had to be on it from the very first lap to the final checkered flag. And when the dust settled, six deserving champions stood tall after a day full of drama, wheel-to-wheel action, and a few photo finishes.

The host club did well too, taking four of the six racing wins on the day.

In Briggs Senior, local talent reigned supreme. David Barnes (BirelART) rose to the occasion in front of his HRKC home crowd, fending off a hard-charging Logan Pacza (BirelART) in a thrilling run to the line. The victory gave Barnes just enough points to secure the overall title. Owen McCarthy (BirelART) joined them on the podium after a strong drive, while Jaden Harry (CL Kart) sealed third in the championship after a consistent season.

David Barnes (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

The Briggs Junior race was a nail-biter from start to finish. Jackson Corbett (BirelART) stormed to his first Inter-Club win in a brilliant performance, just edging out Kaden Malik (BirelART) by a razor-thin 0.085 seconds. Ethan Tyers (Intrepid) followed closely in third. But the biggest celebration came from Ethan Chan (OK1), who clinched the championship with a gritty P6 finish, just enough to keep his rivals at bay.

Over in Briggs Masters, the final lap brought the crowd to their feet! Ian MacIntyre (Stealth), back behind the wheel for the first time since round one, pulled off a sensational last-lap move to take the win in a four-kart thriller. Levon Beaudin (OK1), Gregory Scollard (Coyote), and Kevin May (OK1) were all in the mix, but Scollard’s P3 finish was enough to crown him champion, edging out May and David Miller (LGK Kart) in the standings.

In Briggs Cadet, Yousef Adi (BirelART) was nearly flawless all weekend, but Hudson Lawson (Parolin) had other plans. In the Final, Lawson made a late-race move to steal the victory, denying Adi a perfect score. Still, Adi had plenty to celebrate; his dominant performance earned him the championship. Liam Francisco (Nitro Kart) battled hard for a well-deserved third.

Jackson Corbett (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Briggs Junior Light brought the house down with the tightest title fight of the day. Lorenzo Pigliarolo (CL Kart) knew what he had to do, and he delivered under pressure, edging Cody Shaw (OTK) in an edge-of-your-seat Final. With championship rival Robert Tronchi Jr (BirelART) finishing sixth, Pigliarolo’s victory gave him the title by just ten points. Roy Chang (OK1) joined the podium with a solid third-place finish.

Finally, Briggs Senior Heavy saw Christopher Mitchell (OTK) put on a clinic. Breaking away mid-race, Mitchell dominated to earn his first Inter-Club win of the year. Behind him, Christian Savaglio (OTK) locked up second place and, more importantly, the championship. William Adams (OTK) completed the podium on a high note.

As the sun set over Hamilton, the second season of the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge closed out with a bang. Big grids, close battles, and championship drama, it’s everything karting should be. Congratulations to all the 2025 champions and podium finishers!

Now, the focus shifts to the big stage. National competition kicks off soon, with racers from coast to coast heading to Shannonville Motorsport Park (August 8-10) and Mosport Karting Centre (August 15-17). The Inter-Club stars have proven they’ve got the pace, now it’s time to take it to the nation!

To view the full championship standings, visit https://inter-club.ca/standings/.

Briggs Senior Championship podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Briggs Cadet Championship podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Briggs Junior Championship podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Briggs Masters Championship podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Briggs Senior Heavy Championship podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Briggs Junior Light Championship podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)