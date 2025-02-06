Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Returns in 2025!

Press Release by: Ontario Inter-Club Challenge.

Ontario’s premier karting clubs are gearing up for an action-packed 2025 season with the return of the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge!

We’re thrilled to announce the new race dates and details for the upcoming series, which will once again bring together three of the largest karting clubs in the region: the Hamilton Regional Kart Club (HRKC), Mosport International Karting Association (MIKA), and the Toronto Racing Association of Karters (TRAK).

Our approach, “Stick with the plan! If it ain’t broke don’t fix it” That means the same three amazing venues, the same single-day format, and the same individual race pricing. 2024 was amazing and we can’t wait to do it all over again.

Race 1 – May 25th, 2025: Goodwood Kartways

The series kicks off at the world-class Goodwood Kartways, a fan-favourite track known for its technical layout and thrilling corners. Get ready for a high-speed start to the season!

Race 2 – June 29th, 2025: Mosport Karting Centre

Round two takes us to the legendary Mosport Karting Centre, where intense competition is sure to unfold across its challenging turns. It’s a must-attend event for any karting enthusiast!

Race 3 – July 20th, 2025: Hamilton Karting Complex

The final race of the season will be held at the Hamilton Karting Complex, a challenging track that promises tight battles and exciting finishes, as competitors race for the ultimate glory.

Ontario Briggs Racers, Ask and You Shall Receive

After much anticipation, the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge is back and better than ever. This series integrates a special race program directly into the Briggs club racing schedules of the three host clubs. Over the winter, HRKC, MIKA, and TRAK came together to create a unique opportunity for Briggs racers of all levels to compete in an inter-club battle of skill and speed.

This exciting program is designed to offer increased competition and track time, all at an incredible value. A single-day race format will be used, providing nearly double the regular track time of a typical club race. The series will be exclusively for Briggs racers, covering all classes from Cadet to Masters!

Event Details

Each race day will include the following format:

Qualifying

Heat Race

Superheat PreFinal

Feature Race

The top five finishers in each category will receive trophies at the end of the day, and the top performers across all three events will be recognized with additional prizes!

Key Program Highlights

Special Early Bird Offer: Register for the entire 3-race series at the exceptional price of $450!

Tire Flexibility: VEGA Blue and VEGA Blue ‘ONT’ tires will be accepted, and new tires are not mandatory.

Practice Availability: Each track will have dedicated practice time available the day before the event.

Open to All Racers: The events are open to all racers with a valid club racing license. Visitors are welcome!

Race Directors: Each club will appoint a race director, and the three will work together to ensure seamless coordination at each event.

The Following Classes Will Compete in the Challenge:

Cadet

Junior Lite

Junior

Senior

Senior Heavy / Masters

Don’t miss out on the excitement this summer! With big grids, fierce competition, and the chance to race at some of Ontario’s best karting tracks, these events are sure to be unforgettable.

Stay Tuned!

More information about the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge, including confirmation of prizes, registration details, and updates, will be available soon on our official website: http://inter-club.ca.

We can’t wait to see you on the track for the 2025 season!

For all Inquiries please email: info@inter-club.ca