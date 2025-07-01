Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Packs the House at Mosport for Electrifying Round Two

Under scorching summer sunshine and backed by the roar of nearly 225 Briggs engines, round two of the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge delivered a blockbuster day of kart racing on Sunday at the Mosport Karting Centre. The one-day showdown closed out an epic weekend of racing that also included the KartStars Canada event, combining for over 500 race entries and making the facility’s paddock feel more like a major national event than a regional club round.

With MIKA playing host to fellow Inter-Club members HRKC and TRAK, the stakes were high, the grids were full, and the action never let up from the first warm-up session to the final checkered flag. The event featured six classes: Cadet, Junior Lite, Junior, Senior, Senior Heavy, and Masters, with a staggering 51 on-track sessions, including Qualifying, multiple Heat races, Super Heats, and the main Features. The result was a day packed with non-stop, edge-of-your-seat racing from sunrise to sunset.

With 75 karts entered in Senior, 45 in Junior, and 35 in Cadet, some categories were so stacked they required consolation races to whittle the fields down to main event size. In Cadet, Aiden Kishun rebounded from a tough morning to win the B Final and advance to the main, while Sloan Sterling triumphed in the massive Senior B Final, beating out 34 rivals.

Briggs Masters rolling to the green flag – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Out front in the features, some of the best performances of the season were put on display. Jaden Harry completed a near-perfect weekend in Senior by taking his second victory in as many days, fending off a tightly packed group of challengers, including Logan Pacza, Logan Ploder and David Barnes in what was a heart-stopping conclusion to the category’s final race. Not far behind, the battle for top-10 positions was just as fierce, with drivers two and three-wide through corners, pushing the limits of both track and talent.

In the Masters division, Greg Scollard continued his hot streak with another dominant run, grabbing the pole position and then marching to the top step of the podium once again. His Coyote Motorsports teammate Stephen Goebel trailed closely behind, while David Miller added another strong drive to lock up third, his second podium in as many days.

The Junior class saw a strategic display from front-runners Ethan Chan and Jackson Corbett, who broke free from the 45-kart field and worked together to build a gap. When it came time to settle it, Chan proved unshakable under pressure, holding Corbett at bay to secure the win.

Thumbs up at the finish line in Briggs Junior Light – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

One of the most exciting finishes came courtesy of Junior Lite, where the final lap was nothing short of dramatic. Christiano Del Grosso executed a slick move on Asher Pavan to take the lead and, in a show of team tactics, brought teammate Lorenzo Pigliarolo through with him. Del Grosso’s celebratory thumbs-up to his teammate at the finish captured the spirit and emotion of the moment.

In Cadet, pole-sitter Yousef Adi had his hands full in the Feature, especially after an early-race incident behind him allowed him to pull a short gap. Thomas Du was relentless in chasing him down, closing the gap late with help from the draft, but ran out of laps before he could mount a real challenge. Adi held firm to take the win in one of the day’s most competitive fields.

The Senior Heavy category delivered one of the most commanding drives of the day, as Christian Savaglio swept every session from warm-up to Feature. Racing against a field that included several of Saturday’s top mechanics now donning helmets, Savaglio led the way home ahead of Tyson Wassink and William Adams, capping off a flawless performance.

All smiles on the Briggs Cadet podium – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Of course, with so many drivers and such tight racing, a few red flags were inevitable. Thankfully, response crews were quick to act, and we send our best wishes to those who required medical attention.

The Inter-Club Challenge continues to exceed expectations in both participation and on-track entertainment, with round two at Mosport raising the bar yet again. The final round of the 2025 series will land at the Hamilton Karting Complex in just three weeks on July 20, where club pride and series championships will be decided.

Registration is open now at inter-club.ca, and if the Mosport round was any indication, you won’t want to miss the finale.

Full Results on SpeedHive.

Ethan Chan celebrates his victory in Briggs Junior – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN