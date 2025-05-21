Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Kicks Off at Goodwood Kartways!

Press Release by: Goodwood Kartways / Ontario Inter-Club Challenge.

Fresh off hosting the KartStars Canada program last weekend, the team at Goodwood Kartways is back in action, preparing for yet another exciting event. As Canada’s longest-running karting facility, Goodwood is once again ready to welcome racers—but this time, the spotlight shifts to a new chapter in Ontario karting.

This weekend marks the return of the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge, a highly anticipated event that brings together racers from the Mosport International Karting Association (MIKA), the Hamilton Regional Karting Club (HRKC), and the host club, TRAK – Goodwood Kartways Club Racing Program. Briggs racers from all over the province will converge at the historic Uxbridge, Ontario track, and the buzz around this event is undeniable.

The karting community has long called for more collaboration among Ontario’s top clubs, and this past weekend was proof that it was long overdue. Building on last year’s alliance, the “big three” clubs—TRAK, HRKC, and MIKA—will go head-to-head in a three-race inter-club series set to unfold throughout the summer.

Expect strong numbers across the board.

Briggs Cadet already boasts over 20 entries, with solid representation from each participating club.

Junior and Junior Lite categories are also thriving, with more than 30 drivers in Junior and an additional 20 already registered in Junior Lite—proof that the sport's foundation is strong.

The headline class, Briggs Senior, is trending toward a record-breaking turnout with nearly 60 drivers already confirmed. It could become the largest single-category grid in Canadian karting in decades, stacked with talent all eager to compete.

Adding to the excitement, new Title Sponsor: WERA TOOLS and an impressive prize package!

Event Schedule & Details:

Thursday, May 22 – Trailer Move-in. (10am – 6pm) Gates open at 10am.

Trailer Move-in. (10am – 6pm) Gates open at 10am. Friday, May 23 – Unofficial ‘Track run’ practice (10am-4pm) Gates open at 9am.

Unofficial ‘Track run’ practice (10am-4pm) Gates open at 9am. Saturday, May 24 – Official series-organized practice (9am-4:30pm) Gates open at 7am.

– Official series-organized practice (9am-4:30pm) Gates open at 7am. Sunday, May 25 – Full day of racing. Gates open at 7am.

Pre-registration closes Friday May 24th at 8pm. On-site registration will be available all-day Saturday and Sunday morning for those who don’t pre-register. On-site registration late fee will apply.

Quick Links:

Inter-Club Challenge Practice Schedule – Click Here

Race Day Schedule – Click Here

Supplemental Regulations – Click Here

Haven’t registered yet? What are you waiting for? Click Here

For more info, visit www.Inter-Club.ca.

Questions? Contact: daniel@goodwoodkartways.com

We can’t wait to see you at the track for what promises to be an unforgettable event!

Don’t Forget! Canadian Karting News will be covering the event. Make sure to reach out to Cody at CKN for all your photo needs.