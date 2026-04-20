Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Extends Early Bird Pricing to April 21st

Press release by: Ontario Inter-Club Challenge.

The Ontario Inter-Club Challenge is set to return for its third season in 2026, continuing its role as one of the province’s most popular grassroots Briggs racing series. The program once again brings together racers from TRAK at Goodwood Kartways, MIKA at Mosport Karting Centre, and HRKC at Hamilton Karting Complex for a three‑round provincial championship.

Early Bird Deadline Extended

To give racers and families more time to plan their season, organizers have extended Early Bird pricing to April 21st.

Cost: $450 + HST

Covers: All three championship rounds.

Registration: https://ontariointerclubchallenge.as.me/EarlyBird

Despite rising operational costs, the series is holding pricing at last year’s rate, keeping the championship accessible for new and returning competitors.

2026 Championship Dates

Round 1 — May 17 Goodwood Kartways (TRAK)

Round 2 — June 28 Mosport Karting Centre (MIKA)

Round 3 — September 6 Hamilton Karting Complex (HRKC) (Shifted to September to better balance the racing calendar.)

Clubs Look Ahead to Season 3

Club leaders from all three organizations highlighted the strong community, big grids, and cooperative spirit that have defined the Inter-Club since its launch. With consistent venues, a proven single‑day format, and growing participation, the 2026 season is expected to build on that momentum.