Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Extends Early Bird Discount Until April 8th!

Calling all Ontario Briggs and Stratton racers! Don’t miss out on your chance to save big on the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge!

The popular early bird discount has been extended until April 8th, 2024. Register now and secure your spot in all three races for only $400 plus HST!

The Ontario Inter-Club Challenge features three exciting races at 3 of Ontario’s premier karting tracks:

● Sunday, May 26th, 2024: Goodwood Kartways

● Sunday, June 23rd, 2024: Mosport Karting Center

● Sunday, September 22nd, 2024: Hamilton Karting Complex

Many Top Drivers Already Registered!

The competition is heating up, with over 100 pre entries 6 weeks ahead of the first race, the Ontario Inter-club Challenge is on track to be the largest single day karting event in North America! There are already some of the biggest names in Canadian karting signed up and are all gearing up to battle it out.

Don’t Miss Out!

After April 8th, the Early Bird discount disappears, and registration fees will increase to $175 per event.

Visit our website today to learn more and register!

https://www.inter-club.ca/

Join the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge and be part of the action!