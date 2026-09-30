Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Celebrates Its 2026 Champions

The 2026 Ontario Inter-Club Challenge wrapped up another successful season in September, bringing together Briggs & Stratton racers from three of Ontario’s largest karting clubs for a three-race championship that once again showcased the strength of grassroots karting in the province.

Shared between Goodwood Kartways, Mosport Karting Centre and the Hamilton Karting Complex, the club-oriented program welcomed an impressive 260 different drivers who competed in at least one Inter-Club event during the season.

The championship kicked off in May at Goodwood Kartways before making its second stop at Mosport Karting Centre in July. The third and final round took place at Hamilton Karting Complex in September, where the 2026 champions were officially crowned.

Six Briggs & Stratton categories were featured throughout the championship, with titles awarded to Aria Dennahower, Matteo Guglielmo, Roy Chang, Logan Ploder, Michael Coggins and Kevin May.

One of the standout stories of the season came from Briggs Cadet, where Aria Dennahower captured the championship despite being one of the youngest competitors in the entire Inter-Club program at just seven years old.

Dennahower got her championship campaign off to a tremendous start at Goodwood, scoring 225 points in the opening round. She added 125 points at Mosport and another 95 at Hamilton to finish the season with 445 points and secure the Briggs Cadet title.

Bryson Bound finished runner-up with 390 points, while Nico Taghaboni was only five points further back in third with 385. Blaine Donovan and Matteo Romeo completed the championship top five.

In Briggs Junior Light, Matteo Guglielmo used consistency across all three events to secure the championship with 530 points. After scoring 155 points at Goodwood, Guglielmo delivered his strongest performance of the championship at Mosport with 200 points before adding another 175 at Hamilton.

Thomas Du kept the championship close, finishing second with 485 points after scoring 175, 155 and 155 points across the three rounds. Tyler Del Bel Belluz climbed to third in the final standings following a big 225-point performance at Hamilton, while Nathaniel Preventis and Jacob Creed rounded out the top five.

Roy Chang emerged as the 2026 Briggs Junior champion after building his championship around a massive opening round at Goodwood.

Chang scored 225 points in round one before adding 175 at Mosport and 130 at Hamilton, giving him a final total of 530 points. Melville Dos Santos secured second overall with 405 points, followed by Lucas Ferrante with 385, Kaeleb Pinho with 370 and Oskar Swiderski with 340.

The largest category of the Inter-Club season was once again Briggs Senior, which saw an incredible 101 different drivers take part in at least one of the three events.

Coming out on top of that massive group was Logan Ploder.

Ploder scored 200 points at Goodwood before putting together his best result of the championship at Mosport, collecting 225 points. Another 140 points at Hamilton brought his season total to 565, enough to secure the championship.

David Barnes finished only 35 points behind with 530 after putting together a strong season of his own, including 200 points at Goodwood and 175 at Hamilton.

Jonathon Treadwell finished third in the championship with 440 points, while Chad Webster took fourth with 400 and Logan Pacza completed the top five with 370.

The Briggs Senior Heavy championship went to Michael Coggins following a two-round campaign that produced 330 points. Coggins scored 175 points at Mosport and followed that with 155 at Hamilton to claim the title.

Patrick Lelievre finished second with 275 points, while Owen Yealland and Matthew Radaelli each finished with 225. Caden Drummond completed the championship top five with 205 points.

Rounding out the 2026 champions was Kevin May, who topped the Briggs Masters standings after a strong and consistent three-race campaign.

May opened with 180 points at Goodwood, added 155 at Mosport and saved his biggest performance for the season finale, collecting 225 points at Hamilton to finish with 560.

David Anderson finished runner-up with 470 points, while Rich Folino took third with 350. Alex Savaglio finished fourth with 315 points and Steven Chan was fifth with 310.

With 260 different drivers taking part during the season, including more than 100 competitors in Briggs Senior alone, the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge continued to provide an opportunity for club racers to compete away from their home tracks while still maintaining the grassroots atmosphere that makes club racing so important to karting in Ontario.

Three races, three different circuits and six champions made up the 2026 campaign, with competitors from Goodwood Kartways, Mosport Karting Centre and Hamilton Karting Complex coming together throughout the summer.

With another Inter-Club season now complete, organizers are already looking ahead to 2027 and another year of bringing Ontario’s club racing communities together.