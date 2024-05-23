Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Busts Over 200 Entries and 70+ Seniors!

We are still two days away from the inaugural Ontario Inter-Club Challenge event and we are seeing numbers like never before!

Racers from HRKC, MIKA and TRAK will compete this Sunday at Goodwood Kartways for the first of three Ontario Inter-Club Challenge races this summer and the excitement is booming.

As of writing, Briggs Senior has eclipsed 70 drivers on the entry list, and we know there are still some stragglers who love to wait until the last minute to walk up and register. In addition, Junior Briggs is over 40 karts and Briggs Cadet is over 25, meaning all three of these classes will be split into groups this weekend.

A fresh new race day schedule will be released in the morning to accommodate the changes needed.

It has been a long time since more than 60 karts were entered into a single category in Canada and what makes us even more excited is the fact that Quebec is also boasting huge numbers in Briggs Senior as are the major kart clubs in Western Canada (we see you British Columbia). The sport at a regional level is very healthy right now and the passion to compete is astounding.

So what can we expect this weekend? Tons of racing for starters. Each category will get a Qualifying session, two heat races, a Super Heat, and then a Feature race. That’s over 20 races on track before the Finals even begin. The bang for the buck is surely worth it this weekend.

With so much action on track, three race directors will be keeping an eye on all the action as each club has supplied its best set of eyes.

Parking is going to require some patience this weekend. Please follow the instructions from the Goodwood Kartways staff and please do not leave personal or tow vehicles in the paddock area.

A full practice day schedule is available as well here. It sounded like the track had some action Thursday and we know Friday and Saturday will be busy as well with many drivers from Mosport and Hamilton getting their first tastes of the Goodwood circuit.

For Senior drivers still on the fence about Briggs Super Pro, what are you waiting for? F1 style elimination Qualifying and a chip pull inversion Feature event is going to be a blast!

CKN Photo Packages are still available for purchase and any weekend or multi-race photo package purchased before the end of the day Friday, May 24 will receive a CKN Hat, T-Shirt or Hoodie (while supplies last). Order from our online store: http://canadiankartingnews.com/store

We can’t wait to cover the action this weekend at Goodwood. See you there!