One Month Away – MKG Canada Final is Coming Up Quick!

We are less than 30 days from the Max Karting Group Canada Final, Western Canada’s exclusive event awarding tickets to the invitation-only Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Taking place at the EDKRA Rotax Mojo Raceway in Warburg, Alberta on August 1-4, racers from across the country and even the USA are expected to contend for one of the best prizes in karting, the chance to represent your home country on equal equipment at the Rotax Grand Finals.

These coveted spots on Team Canada for this year’s event, held in October at the Sarno International Circuit in Italy, will be awarded to the drivers who score the highest number of points over two separate race days of competition. The mini-championship format will see racers manage only one set of MOJO race tires through two complete race days, each featuring Qualifying, PreFinal and a Final.

Six tickets will be awarded, one in Micro-Max, Mini-Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2 Max and Max Masters, which will be awarded a DD2 Masters ticket.

Registration for the race is now open through the MKG website, or on the Rotax Global app.

Warburg is near Edmonton and is the home to the EDKRA, one of Western Canada’s largest karting clubs. A strong local contingent will welcome those hoping to steal a ticket from their home track. The 12-turn circuit is just over 1 km in length and provides plenty of unique challenges. A pair of hairpins start the lap before a quick straight down to a section of fast corners for sector two. Three fast corners help racers build up speed towards with the longest corner of the circuit before two quick left-handers will have racers completing the lap quickly and resetting right away for another flyer.

EDKRA has been home to the Canada Final before and plays the perfect host track for this event, as a central location between British Columbia and the prairie provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba. We’re expecting a solid contingent of racers to travel from the CKRC in Calgary as well with intentions of keeping those tickets to racers from the host province.

CanadianKartingNews.com will be present for the event, covering it from start to finish with news, social updates and our professional photography services.

Just announced: Rotax watches for the Fastest Qualifiers!

Max Karting Group took to their social media to post an exciting set of prizes. For those posting the fastest time in Qualifying in each category, they will take home a beautiful Rotax branded watch!

There’s plenty to come about the MKG Canada Final in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to CKN to learn more.