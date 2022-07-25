No Match for Master Marc Stehle at Cup Karts

Veteran racer Marc Stehle has won a lot of races and a lot of titles over his illustrious karting career and this weekend he added two new first-place trophies to his collection as he controlled the Briggs Masters division in his Cup Karts Canada Division debut.

Stehle is no stranger to the Cup Karts program, competing south of the border for many years and being a catalyst to a number of Canadian racers taking part in the Cup Karts Grand Nationals, but this was his first in his home country.

With 20 drivers in Masters, it was exciting up front but in both Finals, Stehle (Ricciardo Kart) managed the race how he wanted, got to the lead when he needed to and then fought off any challenge that was presented to him.

In both races, it was championship contender Mathieu Demers (BirelART) who put the pressure on in the closing laps.

Demers tried everyone on Saturday afternoon but came up only 0.075 seconds short at the finish line as the pair drag raced to the timing strip. Eric Lessard (Intrepid Kart) wound up third a little further up the road.

On Sunday, the pair welcomed Jeff Conte (Intrepid Kart) to the battle but once again it came down to a drag race to the finish line and again, the leaders were separated by less than a tenth of a second as Stehle nipped Demers by 0.093 seconds with Conte just behind.

The pair of runner-up finishes was more than enough for Demers, another driver with an impressive karting resume, to secure the Cup Karts Canada Division Masters Championship. With the title, he wins an invite to compete in the Cup Karts Grand Nationals in New Castle, Indiana later this year, which we expect to see Stehle at too.

Cup Karts Canada Briggs Masters Saturday Final Results

1 Marc Stehle ﻿ 2 Mathieu Demers 0.075 3 Eric Lessard 1.380 4 Sal Ditta 6.951 5 Levon Beaudin 7.081 6 Troy Donaldson 8.727 7 Simon Pepin 8.828 8 Neil Bramley 9.015 9 Kevin May 9.441 10 Alexander Ambroz 11.997 11 Matthew Cameron 12.524 12 Eli Yanko 16.079 13 Chris Lemme 18.608 14 Phanat Chan 19.557 15 Artem Skripnik 8 Laps 16 Jamie MacArthur 9 Laps 17 Kevin Blake DNF 18 Jeff Conte DNF 19 Matthew Cameron DNF 20 Pierpaolo Petrucci DQ

Cup Karts Canada Briggs Masters Sunday Final Results