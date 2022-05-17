New Race Winners in Mini Rok at MRFKC1

There were two first-time Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship race winners this weekend in the Mini Rok division as Matheus Ramalho and Decklan Deonarine drove their way onto the top of the podium at the Mosport Karting Centre.

On Saturday it was all Ramalho (REM/Kosmic) as he led the Final from flag to flag. Pressure came early on from Christian Papp (VSR/LN Kart) and Leo Da Silva (Supertune/TonyKart), but Ramalho made no mistakes and pulled away when those behind began to battle.

Da Silva and Matthew Roach (Prime/BirelART) were the first to get by Papp in the opening laps and Da Silva kept up with the race leader until a minor mistake cost him some time. Behind, it took five laps of trading positions until Papp finally cleared Roach and set his eyes back on Da Silva. Sneaking his way by and into the second spot at the halfway point of the race, Ramalho was well out of reach for Papp to catch and the top three finished out the race in that order.

Making a late-race charge, Deonarine (VSR/TonyKart) was able to move into fourth place while Jackson Morley (Prime/BirelART) and Nicholas Lorusso (KGR/Kosmic) slipped by Roach with two laps to go in the race to finish fifth and sixth.

Matheus Ramalho

MRFKC Mini Rok Race 1 Results

1 Matheus Ramalho 2 Christian Papp 2.267 3 Leo Da Silva 3.121 4 Decklan Deonarine 5.767 5 Jackson Morley 7.861 6 Nicholas Lorusso 8.600 7 Matthew Roach 8.832 8 Massimo Lorusso 9.708 9 Hudson Urlin 10.356 10 Kaeleb Pinho 21.047 11 Karson Kier 22.327 12 Niko Werner 22.823 13 Domenico Crupi 24.802 14 Marley Chaudhary 25.451 15 Ryker Magro 12 laps

We witnessed an epic battle for the win on Sunday as the front four put on a show for the crowd on hand.

Unfortunately, Ramalho opted not to race and Da Silva wasn’t able to get his kart to run after leaving the grid, but that didn’t slow down Papp, Deonarine, Roach and Morley from saving their best for their final drive of the weekend. Lorusso and Hudson Urlin (CL Kart) were also in the mix early on too.

Trading the lead early on was Papp and Deonarine with Roach just waiting to pounce while Morley was working his way forward after starting down in ninth.

Roach moved into second place on a couple of occasions, but the battle for the lead was really between Papp and Deonarine.

Deonarine moved into the lead on lap twelve and at the same time, Morley moved in on Roach for third and stole the position.

While Papp tried to keep up with Deonarine in the final laps, the race leader was just too quick and Deonarine would pull out to a 1.1-second margin of victory.

The race for second was very close, with Papp just holding off Morley in the final corners to solidify the position, while Roach posted the fastest lap of the race but had to settle for fourth with Urlin coming home in fifth.

Papp (l), Deonarino (c) and Morley (r)

MRFKC Mini Rok Race 2 Results