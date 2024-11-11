Nearly 60 Canadians Seeking SKUSA SuperNationals Glory!

There is a star-studded roster of Canadians travelling to the fabulous Las Vegas this week for the biggest kart race in North America!

Taking place just one week before Formula 1 arrives in Vegas, karters at the foundation level of motorsports will compete for SuperNationals glory in the 27th running of this spectacular event.

The event has gathered more than 500 entries again this year and will compete on a temporary circuit at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This year’s track design was voted by the racers and resembles the Karting Mont-Tremblant layout with some minor adjustments. The SuperNats is known for high-speed, intense track designs that create intense racing and we’re pumped for it.

SuperNationals 27 Track Map

Canadians from coast to coast have entered and will compete in an array of categories against international competition that is only experienced once a year on this side of the Atlantic.

There is a huge presence in PRO Shifter, which features the current KZ World Champion and 9 former world champions. The category is packed with talent as 68 drivers from around the globe are entered and will be the class to watch.

Remo Ruscitti was P5 a year ago and has always shown incredible pace at the SuperNationals. Fresh from a TCR title in Italy, Nicolas Taylor is back for another kick at the SuperNats. Both are part of a massive Italian Motors / Catalyst Driver Development race team this week. Michael Riccio has been strong in the USA this summer and Ziming Wang competed all summer with the TonyKart Factory team to develop his skillset.

Pro X30 Senior is the other category that will draw plenty of attention this week and 11 Canadians have entered it as well. 61 drivers are entered in total and no driver has ever scored two X30 Senior SuperNationals titles.

Canada was last victorious in 2019 when Zachary Claman DeMelo won with Racing Edge Motorsports. This year, a younger group is ready to take on the grid of 60+ drivers. Ayden Ingratta is a regular front-runner in the USA and has teamed up with powerhouse Rolison Performance Group for the race. Lucas Deslongchamps and Laurent Legault are also with RPG this week. Freshly minted Senior driver Jensen Burnett, Canada’s busiest international competitor, has teamed up with a Kart Republic team for the event.

Looking at our Junior drivers, there are a handful doing double duty. Nathan Dupuis and Ty Fisher were teammates at the Rotax Grand Finals in Italy a few weeks ago and return to being competitors in both KA100 Junior and X30 Junior. Luca Popescu and Edward Kennedy are two more doing double duty in Vegas. All four should be contenders all weekend long. Alexis Baillargeon is running in KA100 Junior and should be fun to watch.

Our Micros, Minis and Masters will also be exciting this week. Jayden Francisco has been having a mega year and looks to cap it off in style in Micro. The four Canadians in Mini have all found success early in their careers and aim for the podium this week. Finally, Professional Sportscar ace Bruno Spengler is jumping back into a kart this week in KA100 Masters. He joins Ben Cooper, a former SuperNationals winner in X30 Senior, in the only single-speed battle for the Masters drivers this year.

For the first time since 2019, CKN will be trackside at the SuperNationals. We can’t wait. It’s been too long and finally, we’re able to make our way back to the SuperNats.

The race will be broadcast on KartChaser throughout the weekend. Follow them on YouTube to watch. There will also be tons of event coverage on eKartingNews.com. Head over to their website for a preview of each category competing this week.

Practice begins Wednesday. Qualifying on Thursday. Heats will run Friday and Saturday, all leading up to Super Sunday, where nine SuperNationals Champions will be crowned.

PRO Shifter

Andrew Byrne / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart

Mario Gil / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart

Kieran Madden / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart

TJ Madonna / GFC Karting / GFC

Anthony Martella / PSL Karting / BirelART

Carter McGregor / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart

Jared Ramnarayan / Pro Racing Ontario – PSL Karting / BirelART

Michael Riccio / Magik Kart USA / GP Kart

Remo Ruscitti / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart

Nicolas Taylor / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart

Massimo Valiante / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart

Ziming Wang / BBR Karting / Tony Kart

PRO X30 Senior

Nolan Bower / NBM / OTK

Austin Boyle / Nash Motorsports / EOS

Jensen Burnett / Chad Dokken Racing / Kart Republic

Sydney Cassels / TSR / Italkart

Lucas Deslongchamps / Rolison Performance Group / Kosmic

Josh Finer / Racelab / JV Kart

Ayden Ingratta / Rolison Performance Group / OTK

Laurent Legault / Rolison Performance Group / Kosmic

Toby Lien / BBR Karting / Tony Kart

Timothy Pernod / PSL Karting / BirelART

Arnaud Sabourin / Prime Powerteam / BirelART

KA100 Senior

William Binette / Sodi USA by Velocity Racing / Sodi Kart

Tanner Bouman / BBR Karting / Falcon

Austin Boyle / Nash Motorsports / EOS

Mannix Donnelly / BBR Karting / Falcon

Autumn Fisher / Racelab / TB Kart

Ludovic Sabourin / Prime Powerteam / BirelART

Aidan Shimbashi / JMF Motorsports / Factory Kart

Grayson Thorpe-Doubble / Racelab / TB Kart

Ian Qiu / BBR Karting / Tony Kart

Shifter Master

Sam Beswick / Ignition Motorsports / Italkart

Kevin Canning / Ron White Racing / CRG

Cameron Cassels / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart

Nigel Cochrane / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart

Rob Kozakowski / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart

Will Lin / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart

Don McGregor / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart

Chris Souliotis / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart

Francesco Vassallo / PSL Karting / BirelART

KA100 Master

Ben Cooper / Rolison Performance Group / Kosmic

Chris Souliotis / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart

Bruno Spengler / Sodi USA by Velocity Racing / Sodi Kart

X30 Junior

Mathias Broerken / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart

Nathan Dupuis / Sodi USA by Velocity Racing / Sodi Kart

Ty Fisher / Racelab / TB Kart

Edward Kennedy / Energy Corse Americas / Energy Kart

Luca Popescu / Formula Works-GFC / GFC

KA100 Junior

Alexis Baillargeon / PSL Karting / BirelART

Decklan Deonarine / Racing Edge Motorsport / Kosmic

Nathan Dupuis / Sodi USA by Velocity Racing / Sodi Kart

Ty Fisher / Racelab / TB Kart

Edward Kennedy / Energy Corse Americas / Energy Kart

Luca Popescu / Formula Works-GFC / GFC

Nathanial Prior / RaceLab /TB Kart

Mini Swift

Oliver Broerken / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart

Olivier Chasse / HM Propela / Kart Republic

Brandon Ng / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart

Jeremy St-Cyr / PSL Karting / BirelART

Micro Swift