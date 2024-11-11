#SuperKartsUSA
Nearly 60 Canadians Seeking SKUSA SuperNationals Glory!
Las Vegas Motor Speedway host’s the biggest kart race in North America this week.
There is a star-studded roster of Canadians travelling to the fabulous Las Vegas this week for the biggest kart race in North America!
Taking place just one week before Formula 1 arrives in Vegas, karters at the foundation level of motorsports will compete for SuperNationals glory in the 27th running of this spectacular event.
The event has gathered more than 500 entries again this year and will compete on a temporary circuit at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This year’s track design was voted by the racers and resembles the Karting Mont-Tremblant layout with some minor adjustments. The SuperNats is known for high-speed, intense track designs that create intense racing and we’re pumped for it.
SuperNationals 27 Track Map
Canadians from coast to coast have entered and will compete in an array of categories against international competition that is only experienced once a year on this side of the Atlantic.
There is a huge presence in PRO Shifter, which features the current KZ World Champion and 9 former world champions. The category is packed with talent as 68 drivers from around the globe are entered and will be the class to watch.
Remo Ruscitti was P5 a year ago and has always shown incredible pace at the SuperNationals. Fresh from a TCR title in Italy, Nicolas Taylor is back for another kick at the SuperNats. Both are part of a massive Italian Motors / Catalyst Driver Development race team this week. Michael Riccio has been strong in the USA this summer and Ziming Wang competed all summer with the TonyKart Factory team to develop his skillset.
Pro X30 Senior is the other category that will draw plenty of attention this week and 11 Canadians have entered it as well. 61 drivers are entered in total and no driver has ever scored two X30 Senior SuperNationals titles.
Canada was last victorious in 2019 when Zachary Claman DeMelo won with Racing Edge Motorsports. This year, a younger group is ready to take on the grid of 60+ drivers. Ayden Ingratta is a regular front-runner in the USA and has teamed up with powerhouse Rolison Performance Group for the race. Lucas Deslongchamps and Laurent Legault are also with RPG this week. Freshly minted Senior driver Jensen Burnett, Canada’s busiest international competitor, has teamed up with a Kart Republic team for the event.
Looking at our Junior drivers, there are a handful doing double duty. Nathan Dupuis and Ty Fisher were teammates at the Rotax Grand Finals in Italy a few weeks ago and return to being competitors in both KA100 Junior and X30 Junior. Luca Popescu and Edward Kennedy are two more doing double duty in Vegas. All four should be contenders all weekend long. Alexis Baillargeon is running in KA100 Junior and should be fun to watch.
Our Micros, Minis and Masters will also be exciting this week. Jayden Francisco has been having a mega year and looks to cap it off in style in Micro. The four Canadians in Mini have all found success early in their careers and aim for the podium this week. Finally, Professional Sportscar ace Bruno Spengler is jumping back into a kart this week in KA100 Masters. He joins Ben Cooper, a former SuperNationals winner in X30 Senior, in the only single-speed battle for the Masters drivers this year.
For the first time since 2019, CKN will be trackside at the SuperNationals. We can’t wait. It’s been too long and finally, we’re able to make our way back to the SuperNats.
The race will be broadcast on KartChaser throughout the weekend. Follow them on YouTube to watch. There will also be tons of event coverage on eKartingNews.com. Head over to their website for a preview of each category competing this week.
Practice begins Wednesday. Qualifying on Thursday. Heats will run Friday and Saturday, all leading up to Super Sunday, where nine SuperNationals Champions will be crowned.
PRO Shifter
- Andrew Byrne / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart
- Mario Gil / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart
- Kieran Madden / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart
- TJ Madonna / GFC Karting / GFC
- Anthony Martella / PSL Karting / BirelART
- Carter McGregor / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart
- Jared Ramnarayan / Pro Racing Ontario – PSL Karting / BirelART
- Michael Riccio / Magik Kart USA / GP Kart
- Remo Ruscitti / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart
- Nicolas Taylor / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart
- Massimo Valiante / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart
- Ziming Wang / BBR Karting / Tony Kart
PRO X30 Senior
- Nolan Bower / NBM / OTK
- Austin Boyle / Nash Motorsports / EOS
- Jensen Burnett / Chad Dokken Racing / Kart Republic
- Sydney Cassels / TSR / Italkart
- Lucas Deslongchamps / Rolison Performance Group / Kosmic
- Josh Finer / Racelab / JV Kart
- Ayden Ingratta / Rolison Performance Group / OTK
- Laurent Legault / Rolison Performance Group / Kosmic
- Toby Lien / BBR Karting / Tony Kart
- Timothy Pernod / PSL Karting / BirelART
- Arnaud Sabourin / Prime Powerteam / BirelART
KA100 Senior
- William Binette / Sodi USA by Velocity Racing / Sodi Kart
- Tanner Bouman / BBR Karting / Falcon
- Austin Boyle / Nash Motorsports / EOS
- Mannix Donnelly / BBR Karting / Falcon
- Autumn Fisher / Racelab / TB Kart
- Ludovic Sabourin / Prime Powerteam / BirelART
- Aidan Shimbashi / JMF Motorsports / Factory Kart
- Grayson Thorpe-Doubble / Racelab / TB Kart
- Ian Qiu / BBR Karting / Tony Kart
Shifter Master
- Sam Beswick / Ignition Motorsports / Italkart
- Kevin Canning / Ron White Racing / CRG
- Cameron Cassels / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart
- Nigel Cochrane / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart
- Rob Kozakowski / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart
- Will Lin / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart
- Don McGregor / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart
- Chris Souliotis / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart
- Francesco Vassallo / PSL Karting / BirelART
KA100 Master
- Ben Cooper / Rolison Performance Group / Kosmic
- Chris Souliotis / Italkart Factory Racing Team / Italkart
- Bruno Spengler / Sodi USA by Velocity Racing / Sodi Kart
X30 Junior
- Mathias Broerken / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart
- Nathan Dupuis / Sodi USA by Velocity Racing / Sodi Kart
- Ty Fisher / Racelab / TB Kart
- Edward Kennedy / Energy Corse Americas / Energy Kart
- Luca Popescu / Formula Works-GFC / GFC
KA100 Junior
- Alexis Baillargeon / PSL Karting / BirelART
- Decklan Deonarine / Racing Edge Motorsport / Kosmic
- Nathan Dupuis / Sodi USA by Velocity Racing / Sodi Kart
- Ty Fisher / Racelab / TB Kart
- Edward Kennedy / Energy Corse Americas / Energy Kart
- Luca Popescu / Formula Works-GFC / GFC
- Nathanial Prior / RaceLab /TB Kart
Mini Swift
- Oliver Broerken / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart
- Olivier Chasse / HM Propela / Kart Republic
- Brandon Ng / Catalyst Driver Development / Italkart
- Jeremy St-Cyr / PSL Karting / BirelART
Micro Swift
- Jayden Francisco / Ryan Perry Motorsport / Nitro Kart
- Leo Simone / Trinity Karting Group / Kart Republic