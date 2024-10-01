Nearly 100 Canadians Getting Ready for CKNA Grand Nationals!

Like a flock of Canadian geese heading south for the winter, a wave of Canadian karters is preparing to descend upon Indiana for one of the most prestigious four-cycle racing events in North America: the Cup Karts North America (CKNA) Grand Nationals. And this year’s Grand Nationals 8 is poised to be the biggest one yet.

Held at the iconic New Castle Motorsports Park, this year’s competition boasts more than 620 entries, with some classes fielding up to 116 drivers. Racers will be taking on the full 1-mile circuit, packed with 19 demanding corners and a lightning-fast 950-foot straightaway. For the first time, night racing will be added to the schedule, bringing even more excitement under the lights as organizers extend the daily agenda to accommodate the swelling number of competitors.

Among the throngs of karters, 97 entries will be proudly representing the Great White North, competing across every available class. Canada’s reputation at the CKNA Grand Nationals is formidable, with past victories from Jordan Prior, Marc Stehle and Curtis Fox, along with numerous podium finishes including Jamie MacArthur and Jordan Di Leo at last year’s event.

One of the most hotly contested classes will be Senior Light, which has attracted a staggering 27 Canadians among its full 116-driver grid. Among them are five former Briggs Senior Canadian Champions: Logan Ploder, Jordan Prior, Mitchell Morrow, Jon Treadwell, and Jaden Harry. The podium regulars Nicky Palladino, Gianluca Savaglio, and David Barnes are also ones to watch as they chase victory.

From the Cup Karts Canada circuit, Senior Light Champion Mickael Aubin Poirier and vice-champion Isaac Teed are making the long journey from Quebec and New Brunswick to tackle the Grand Nationals for the very first time.

The Grand Nationals will also serve as a stage for Cup Karts Canada to celebrate its 2024 season champions. On Friday, class champions and podium finishers will be honored with awards and exciting prizes from CKNA and Cup Karts Canada. Nearly all of the division champions from Canada will be competing, with their entries covered as part of their championship winnings.

In the Junior categories, Canada is fielding a powerhouse lineup. Leading the charge is 3-time Canadian Champion Sebastian Day, backed by a squad of 16 talented drivers, including race winners Declan Black, Nathan Dupuis, Leonardo Serravalle, Sloan Sterling, and Hudson Jack Urlin. This group is sure to bring the heat to Indiana.

Masters and Legends will be equally thrilling to watch. Marc Stehle, now racing out of the USA, is set to defend his Masters crown, while Canadian Champions Ian MacIntyre and Darryl Timmers are eager to add another title to their resumes. Fan-favorite Rob Howden is returning to the seat, reigniting his rivalry with David Cole in the Masters class.

Another driver brimming with excitement is Cup Karts Canada Masters Champion Mathieu Demers. After competing two years ago, he’s been eagerly awaiting his return to the Grands.

“I’m really looking forward to competing at the Grands this year with the support of the HMP team. The competition is amazing, and the night racing is going to be a real highlight,” Demers shared.

In the Legends class, Jamie MacArthur is aiming to better his runner-up finish from last year, while perennial contenders Eli Yanko and Steve Lyons will be back to fight for victory.

The younger categories – Cadet, Sportsman, and Kid Kart – will also be buzzing with excitement, as these young racers get the chance to compete in some of the largest fields they’ve ever experienced, gaining invaluable experience at a national level.

As the competition heats up, CanadianKartingNews.com (CKN) will be on-site for the second year in a row, providing comprehensive coverage of the event on our website and social media platforms.

The action kicks off on October 9, with competitors moving in and setting up. Practice runs all day Thursday, October 10, before the official racing begins on Friday, October 11. The excitement builds all weekend long, culminating in Championship Sunday on October 13, when nine CKNA Grand National Champions will be crowned.

Stay tuned for all the thrilling updates from New Castle, where the best in North American karting will go wheel-to-wheel in a race for glory!

2024 CKNA Grand Nationals 8 Canadian Entries

SR LIGHT – 116 Entries

Scotty Watkins

Lucas Nanji

David Barnes

Blake Nagy

Kian Sargood

Jacob Hill

Chad Webster

Logan Ploder

Jaden Hundal

Samuel Gow

Nick Folino

Josh Conquer

Dylan Reny

Jon Treadwell

Owen McCarthy

Nicky Palladino

Tyler Desrosiers

Anthony Quezada

Jaden Harry

Mitchell Morrow

Jordan Prior

Gianluca Savaglio

Anthony Bessette

Antoine Lacharite

Isaac Teed

Mickael Aubin Poirier

Vincent Goulet

SR MEDIUM – 112 Entries

Brodie Myer

Carson Bartlett

Patrick Lelievre

Michael Ing

Andrew Sutak

Jon Treadwell

Owen McCarthy

Nicky Palladino

Anthony Quezada

Mitchell Morrow

Jordan Prior

Gianluca Savaglio

Jason Rothman

JUNIOR – 97 Entries

Declan Black

Sebastian Day

Hudson Jack Urlin

Nicholas Capilongo

Max Franceschelli

Sloan Sterling

Adam Saldanha

Liam Plate

Ryder Brown

Leonardo Serravalle

Jackson Corbett

Emma Plate

Jacob Parker

Shaun Evans

Nathan Dupuis

Kristopher Goulet

CADET – 51 Entries

Liam Francisco

Jayden Francisco

Nathan Stockwell

Jackson Cadney

Melville Dos Santos

Cameron Conrathe

Yousef Adi

Brodie McDonell

Anthony Di Donato

William Choquette

SR HEAVY – 70 Entries

Christopher Mitchell

Cameron Glasgow

Patrick Lelievre

Logan Quartarone

Kevin McCathie

Jason Rothman

Dalton Watson

MASTERS – 53 Entries

Darryl Timmers

Rob Howden

Mathieu Demers

Corey Walsh

Rich Folino

Kevin May

Ian MacIntyre

Craig Steane

Marc Stehle

LEGENDS – 61 Entries

Rob Howden

Artem Skripnik

Dan Skilton

Steve Lyons

Stephen Goebel

Eli Yanko

Jamie MacArthur

Simon Pepin

Ronald Henrie

SPORTSMAN – 36 Entries

Samuel Werier

Kegan Irwin

KID KART – 25 Entries