#CupKartsCanada
Nearly 100 Canadians Getting Ready for CKNA Grand Nationals!
Like a flock of Canadian geese heading south for the winter, a wave of Canadian karters is preparing to descend upon Indiana for one of the most prestigious four-cycle racing events in North America: the Cup Karts North America (CKNA) Grand Nationals. And this year’s Grand Nationals 8 is poised to be the biggest one yet.
Held at the iconic New Castle Motorsports Park, this year’s competition boasts more than 620 entries, with some classes fielding up to 116 drivers. Racers will be taking on the full 1-mile circuit, packed with 19 demanding corners and a lightning-fast 950-foot straightaway. For the first time, night racing will be added to the schedule, bringing even more excitement under the lights as organizers extend the daily agenda to accommodate the swelling number of competitors.
Among the throngs of karters, 97 entries will be proudly representing the Great White North, competing across every available class. Canada’s reputation at the CKNA Grand Nationals is formidable, with past victories from Jordan Prior, Marc Stehle and Curtis Fox, along with numerous podium finishes including Jamie MacArthur and Jordan Di Leo at last year’s event.
One of the most hotly contested classes will be Senior Light, which has attracted a staggering 27 Canadians among its full 116-driver grid. Among them are five former Briggs Senior Canadian Champions: Logan Ploder, Jordan Prior, Mitchell Morrow, Jon Treadwell, and Jaden Harry. The podium regulars Nicky Palladino, Gianluca Savaglio, and David Barnes are also ones to watch as they chase victory.
From the Cup Karts Canada circuit, Senior Light Champion Mickael Aubin Poirier and vice-champion Isaac Teed are making the long journey from Quebec and New Brunswick to tackle the Grand Nationals for the very first time.
The Grand Nationals will also serve as a stage for Cup Karts Canada to celebrate its 2024 season champions. On Friday, class champions and podium finishers will be honored with awards and exciting prizes from CKNA and Cup Karts Canada. Nearly all of the division champions from Canada will be competing, with their entries covered as part of their championship winnings.
In the Junior categories, Canada is fielding a powerhouse lineup. Leading the charge is 3-time Canadian Champion Sebastian Day, backed by a squad of 16 talented drivers, including race winners Declan Black, Nathan Dupuis, Leonardo Serravalle, Sloan Sterling, and Hudson Jack Urlin. This group is sure to bring the heat to Indiana.
Masters and Legends will be equally thrilling to watch. Marc Stehle, now racing out of the USA, is set to defend his Masters crown, while Canadian Champions Ian MacIntyre and Darryl Timmers are eager to add another title to their resumes. Fan-favorite Rob Howden is returning to the seat, reigniting his rivalry with David Cole in the Masters class.
Another driver brimming with excitement is Cup Karts Canada Masters Champion Mathieu Demers. After competing two years ago, he’s been eagerly awaiting his return to the Grands.
“I’m really looking forward to competing at the Grands this year with the support of the HMP team. The competition is amazing, and the night racing is going to be a real highlight,” Demers shared.
In the Legends class, Jamie MacArthur is aiming to better his runner-up finish from last year, while perennial contenders Eli Yanko and Steve Lyons will be back to fight for victory.
The younger categories – Cadet, Sportsman, and Kid Kart – will also be buzzing with excitement, as these young racers get the chance to compete in some of the largest fields they’ve ever experienced, gaining invaluable experience at a national level.
As the competition heats up, CanadianKartingNews.com (CKN) will be on-site for the second year in a row, providing comprehensive coverage of the event on our website and social media platforms.
The action kicks off on October 9, with competitors moving in and setting up. Practice runs all day Thursday, October 10, before the official racing begins on Friday, October 11. The excitement builds all weekend long, culminating in Championship Sunday on October 13, when nine CKNA Grand National Champions will be crowned.
Stay tuned for all the thrilling updates from New Castle, where the best in North American karting will go wheel-to-wheel in a race for glory!
Click on the photo to check out our awesome photo service available for GN8.
2024 CKNA Grand Nationals 8 Canadian Entries
SR LIGHT – 116 Entries
- Scotty Watkins
- Lucas Nanji
- David Barnes
- Blake Nagy
- Kian Sargood
- Jacob Hill
- Chad Webster
- Logan Ploder
- Jaden Hundal
- Samuel Gow
- Nick Folino
- Josh Conquer
- Dylan Reny
- Jon Treadwell
- Owen McCarthy
- Nicky Palladino
- Tyler Desrosiers
- Anthony Quezada
- Jaden Harry
- Mitchell Morrow
- Jordan Prior
- Gianluca Savaglio
- Anthony Bessette
- Antoine Lacharite
- Isaac Teed
- Mickael Aubin Poirier
- Vincent Goulet
SR MEDIUM – 112 Entries
- Brodie Myer
- Carson Bartlett
- Patrick Lelievre
- Michael Ing
- Andrew Sutak
- Jon Treadwell
- Owen McCarthy
- Nicky Palladino
- Anthony Quezada
- Mitchell Morrow
- Jordan Prior
- Gianluca Savaglio
- Jason Rothman
JUNIOR – 97 Entries
- Declan Black
- Sebastian Day
- Hudson Jack Urlin
- Nicholas Capilongo
- Max Franceschelli
- Sloan Sterling
- Adam Saldanha
- Liam Plate
- Ryder Brown
- Leonardo Serravalle
- Jackson Corbett
- Emma Plate
- Jacob Parker
- Shaun Evans
- Nathan Dupuis
- Kristopher Goulet
CADET – 51 Entries
- Liam Francisco
- Jayden Francisco
- Nathan Stockwell
- Jackson Cadney
- Melville Dos Santos
- Cameron Conrathe
- Yousef Adi
- Brodie McDonell
- Anthony Di Donato
- William Choquette
SR HEAVY – 70 Entries
- Christopher Mitchell
- Cameron Glasgow
- Patrick Lelievre
- Logan Quartarone
- Kevin McCathie
- Jason Rothman
- Dalton Watson
MASTERS – 53 Entries
- Darryl Timmers
- Rob Howden
- Mathieu Demers
- Corey Walsh
- Rich Folino
- Kevin May
- Ian MacIntyre
- Craig Steane
- Marc Stehle
LEGENDS – 61 Entries
- Rob Howden
- Artem Skripnik
- Dan Skilton
- Steve Lyons
- Stephen Goebel
- Eli Yanko
- Jamie MacArthur
- Simon Pepin
- Ronald Henrie
SPORTSMAN – 36 Entries
- Samuel Werier
- Kegan Irwin
KID KART – 25 Entries
- Koah Dozet
- Tristan Francisco
- Chase McDonell
- Marcus Dos Santos