Nationals – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!

The best race week of the year in Canada is finally here!

The 2024 Canadian Karting Championships have arrived and the excitement is booming. The Hamilton Karting Complex is looking fantastic and is ready to welcome back Canada’s best kart racers for five days of intense competition and the chase for a National Championship.

In total, 13 drivers will be crowned Canadian Champions this weekend with classes for everyone.

The circuit has some very nice updates, including a Pixelcom light marshalling system in every major corner and an information board at the Start/Finish. The apexes were resurfaced at the end of last season to make the track more consistent. More artificial turf has been added in the common run-off areas and more of the paddock is paved for a smoother push to the grid. The ownership has been pulling out all the stops to ensure everyone has a wonderful time.

The entries continue to roll in with just over 200 as of writing, and there are a number of categories that are filling up quite nicely.

Rotax Senior is going to be a showdown in a number of different ways this week and there are already 33 drivers entered. There is the all-out pursuit for the National victory and putting your name down in the history books, but there is also the second ticket to the Rotax Grand Finals, which will be awarded to the driver who scores the most points between the Canadian Championships and the Canadian Open. Thirdly, there is also the RMC Ontario mini-series championship race, which will award double points to their racers this weekend as they also chase a ticket to the Grand Finals.

Rotax Junior has the same storyline, with 19 hungry Rotax racers entered so far. In total, six tickets to join Team Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals will be awarded this weekend.

Looking to steal the show with another headline performance is Briggs Senior as they currently have the highest number of entrants with 36. It is a who’s who of Briggs racers in Canada with only a few names missing from making it a true Great Canadian Showdown. Many may recall last year’s Final being as unpredictable as it was exhilarating, keeping the crowd on their feet and roaring with every pass for the lead. We’re expecting nothing less again this time around.

For the ROK Cup racers, the Canadian Champions on Sunday will win a ticket to compete in the ROK Cup Superfinal in Italy this fall, while the podium finishers will win their way to ROK Vegas in November. Briggs racers will have cash prizes for the podium finishers.

The event has once again been split into two sections each day. Starting Thursday, the morning session will host all of the Rotax Max Challenge categories, plus Briggs Cadet and Briggs Senior Heavy. The remaining Briggs classes, Junior and Senior, will kick off in the early afternoon, along with all of the ROK Cup Canada and the Shifter categories.

On Thursday the event organizers, Ron Fellows Karting and the Hamilton Karting Complex, will host a paddock party. Following the practice day, there will be Ice Cream, Hot Dogs, Games, a 360 Camera and more set up for everyone’s enjoyment, so be sure to stick around and enjoy the atmosphere.

For all of the event’s official information head over to the Ron Fellows Karting website: https://ronfellowskarting.com/schedule/2024-motomaster-canadian-karting-championship

Check back on CKN later this week for class-by-class previews of who is competing for a Canadian National title this weekend!

