Nathan Dupuis Earns Career Best Result at USPKS Event in Texas

It was his strongest race weekend of the 2023 season as Nathan Dupuis took on the X30 Junior Pro class at the second round of the massive United States Pro Kart Series (USPKS). Competing out of the Speed Concepts Racing (SCR) program, Dupuis qualified in the top-ten, earned a trio of top-ten heat race results, and battled hard in the main event to close the weekend with momentum heading into the rest of the season.

After a practice day on Thursday, four additional practice sessions greeted drivers Friday morning before qualifying that afternoon. Showing speed in practice, the young Canadian continued that speed into the ever-important qualifying session clocking the sixth fastest lap, and outside row three starting spot.

“It was a great qualifying session,” explained Dupuis. “This is where I needed to improve to give me a better chance at standing on the podium. Up next is three heat races that will set the grid for the main event on Sunday.”

Progressing through the three-heat race format with ease, the #788 SCR machine earned tenth, eighth, and sixth-place results to score an eighth-place starting spot for Sunday’s final. Lining up on the outside of row four for the main event, the push was on to accomplish the goal set at the start of the race weekend.

Entering Sunday confident and determined, Dupuis quickly was able to move forward in the 20-lap main event. Battling some of the country’s best X30 Junior drivers, the young Canadian held his own crossing the line in the fourth position and celebrating on the USPKS top-five podium. Scoring the third fastest lap of the main event, Dupuis proved that his results and speed were no fluke.

“What a weekend,” added Nathan Dupuis. “I can’t thank the team enough for their hard work and efforts. Their driver coaching is second to none, and I am taking it all in and learning with each passing race weekend.”

For more information on Nathan Dupuis Motorsports, please contact Melissa Dupuis via email to Melissa@WorkSmartSafety.com or by phone to 519.819.9887. To learn more about Nathan Dupuis Motorsports, please visit him online via his new social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram by searching “Nathan Dupuis Motorsports”.