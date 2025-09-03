Nanji Books His Ticket to Grand Finals with Win at Canadian Open

Team Canada gained a pair of Lucas’s this weekend at the Canadian Open as Lucas Nanji and Lucas Pernod secured their spots for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in the Rotax DD2 division.

The racing was intense throughout the weekend, starting off with Pernod (PSL Karting / BirelART) ripping off the fastest time in the dry Super Pole Qualifying on Friday to secure the best starting position for the heat races.

Saturday’s rainy conditions suited Gianluca Savaglio (Racing Edge Motorsports / Kosmic) best, as he dominated the first two heat races.

As the track dried for heat three, the front pack tightened up. Although Savaglio was the first across the finish line, both he and Nanji (HM Propela / Kart Republic) had push-back bumper penalties that moved them back to third and fourth. At the same time, Pernod limped to the finish line well behind with a mechanical issue. Nolan Bower (HM Propela / Kart Republic) was awarded the heat win after the dust settled.

Sunday saw the return of the sunshine, and the race for victory intensified in the Final.

Up front, a battle between Savaglio and Nanji erupted while Ludovic Sabourin (HM Propela / Kart Republic) got ahead of Pernod on the start to hold P3 early in the race.

Savaglio and Nanji battled hard, with Savaglio defending the position for most of the race. Behind, Pernod pressured Sabourin for eleven laps before finally finding his way by, but the leaders were well ahead at that point.

Lucas Nanji – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

With Nanji looking everywhere for a place to pass, an opportunity arose exiting the hairpin, and he had a run up the inside of Savaglio. Savaglio slammed the door shut, catching the eyes of the officials.

Leading the rest of the way, Savaglio was the first across the finish line, just ahead of Nanji, but officials issued Savaglio a 3-second penalty for his blocking and that moved Nanji to the top of the podium.

Pernod was third across the finish line, securing enough points to win the RMC Quebec championship and secure another ticket to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Nanji earned the second RMCGF ticket, awarded to the driver who scored the most points between the Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport and the Canadian Open at SH.

Lucas Pernod – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

The pair will join Savaglio, who already qualified for Team Canada earlier this year at the US Rotax Winter Trophy in Arizona.