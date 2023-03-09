MRFKC Promotes Woods-Toth to F4 U.S. series

Reigning Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC) Rok Senior Champion and Canadian National Champion, Patrick Woods-Toth, is set to begin the F4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) this weekend at NOLA Motorsport Park, near New Orleans, Louisiana. The 19-year-old driver from Montréal, Quebec will drive for Kiwi Motorsport.

“I am super excited to welcome Patrick, a fellow Canadian, to our team,” said Kiwi Motorsport team owner, Teena Larson. “Patrick has an amazing karting bio and I’m positive this weekend at NOLA will see the start of an amazing open-wheel racing career.”

Woods-Toth’s road to the F4 series began with the successful completion of a three-day F4 program at the Radford Racing School, back in December, as part of a package awarded to Woods-Toth by the MRFKC and F4 U.S.

Following the three-day school, Woods-Toth was then invited in February to a two-day test in Cresson, Texas with the Kiwi Motorsport F4 team. Woods-Toth’s two-day performance caught the eye of team owners Garry Orton and Teena Larsen, and a deal was struck to enter Woods-Toth in the F4 United States Championship season opening rounds, March 9-12, at NOLA Motorsport Park.

“I really appreciate having this opportunity with the Kiwi Motorsport F4 team for my first season of car racing,” said Woods-Toth. “In the short time I have spent with the team we have established a great relationship and I’m confident we can achieve some great results together.”

MRFKC series co-founder, and Canadian racing legend, Ron Fellows was able to accompany Woods-Toth to MSR Cresson for his test with Kiwi Motorsport last month, and noted that the driver performed “extremely well.”

“It seemed to be a natural progression to quickly get a deal done with Garry and Teena to provide Patrick with this F4 opportunity,” Fellows continued.

“On behalf of the MRKFC, a big thank you to Scott Goodyear at the F4 United States Championship series and of course Garry Orton and Teena Larsen with Kiwi Motorsport. We are all looking forward to watching Patrick’s progression.”

Woods-Toth’s campaign in the F4 U.S. series gets underway this coming weekend at NOLA Motorsport Park, with three feature races over the four-day schedule. Information about the event including the schedule, live results, and more can be found by clicking here.