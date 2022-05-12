MRFKC Preview – Opening Rok Cup Canada Race Draws 81 Competitors

On the eve of the first major race of the 2022 Canadian karting season, the pre-entry numbers for the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship at the Mosport Karting Centre have drawn a solid number of Rok Cup Canada competitors.

As of writing, there are currently 81 drivers entered in this weekend’s race spread over the four official Rok Cup Canada categories; Mini, Junior, Senior and Shifter, with the Senior grid the highest at 29, and that is awesome.

We are very excited to see these great grids hit the track at Mosport, starting Saturday morning. Racers will be competing for tickets to the Rok Cup SuperFinal, the annual gathering of the world’s best Rokkers at the famous South Garda Karting in Italy for a spectacular showdown.

Having a look at the current entry list, we don’t even know where to start, with so much potential hitting the track this weekend, but let’s start with the Rok Senior division.

ROK Senior – 29 Entries

As the defending champion for the last four MRFKC seasons, Patrick Woods-Toth is back for another season with Prime Powerteam and he leads a huge pack of hungry Rok Senior drivers looking to knock him off the top. Many have tried over the past four years, but nobody has been able to top his points total each year.

Patrick Woods-Toth

Just looking at the list, a least a half dozen are contenders and many more are capable of hitting the podium too. Robert Soroka (KGR/RedSpeed), Marco Filice (Prime/BirelART), Nolan Bower (NBM/Exprit), and Gianluca Savaglio (REM/Kosmic) all travelled to Italy last year for some added experience and were active at some point this winter to prepare for the season. They will be the ones to watch. The Ali brothers, Adam and Daniel, have always been smoking fast at Mosport and can’t be left out. Add in last year’s Junior champion Ayden Ingratta (AI/CRG), as well as Quebec standouts Mathieu Cousineau (REM/Kosmic) and Yuchen Ye (REM/Kosmic) and it gets really busy at the fast end of the grid.

A few drivers to keep an eye on that could surprise all of us this weekend include Austin Boyle (RTB/EOS Kart), Matthew Miles (KGR/TonyKart), Cole Hooton (Prime/BirelART) and Brady Clapham (KGR/OTK) and suddenly, the mid-pack battles this weekends could be just as exciting as the race for the lead.

For sure there is a driver or two we haven’t mentioned that will surprise us as well and that just makes us even more excited to see what happens this weekend.

Tune in to CKN this weekend to find out.

302 Noah Taylor BirelART 305 Ayden Ingratta CRG Kart 309 Patrick Woods-Toth BirelART 312 Mathieu Cousineau Kosmic Kart 314 Christopher Chanko Kosmic Kart 315 Cruz Formusa Exprit Kart 316 Matthew Miles TonyKart 317 Marco Filice BirelART 318 Austin Boyle EOS Kart 319 Tawfiq Najjar Kosmic Kart 321 Brady Clapham Exprit Kart 322 Cole Hooton BirelART 325 Eric Kunz Kosmic Kart 329 Mackenzie Milwain Kosmic Kart 331 Yu Chen Ye Kosmic Kart 332 Daniel Ali Kosmic Kart 333 Lorenzo Morsillo Exprit Kart 339 Matthew DeMarinas BirelART 347 Santino Fossati Exprit Kart 375 Nalin Shah Kosmic Kart 378 Jacob Miles TonyKart 386 Khloe Drummond TonyKart 388 Nolan Bower Exprit Kart 391 Eamon Lowe CRG Kart 393 Russell Boyle EOS Kart 394 Robert Soroka RedSpeed 395 Avery Miller CL Kart 398 Adam Ali Kosmic Kart 399 Gianluca Savaglio Kosmic Kart

ROK Junior – 25 Entries

While the Senior Rok grid is full of drivers who have been around for a good number of years, the refreshing look of the Rok Junior grid is incredible to see. Bouncing back from a shortage of drivers in 2021, seeing 25 so far to start the season is remarkable.

Frankie Esposito

With last year’s dominant drivers (Ayden Ingratta, Logan Pacza and Callum Baxter) moving on or up, the MRFKC title race is up for grabs and there’s a good number of drivers looking to step up.

Frankie Esposito (Prime/BirelART) was the only other driver to score a Rok Junior win last season and he looks ready to take control. With a full season under their belts, Joseph Launi (PowerHouse/Exprit), who snuck onto the podium last year, Caleb Campbell (Prime/BirelART), Christian Menezes (KGR/Exprit) and Ryan Maxwell (REM/Kosmic) bring their experience to the grid with hopes of victory.

Using some winter racing in the USA to get up to speed in their new category will help the likes of Anthony Martella (REM/Kosmic), Nolan Hofrichter (Prime/BirelART) and Amelia Chandler (RaceWerx/CRG) be contenders this season.

Graduates from the Mini Rok division include Mini Rok SuperFinal Champion Jensen Burnett (AI/OTK), Pearce Wade (Prime/BirelART), Mayer Deonarine (VSR/Exprit) and Savio Paniccia (PRO/CL Kart) and we could easily see one or more of these young guns find the podium this weekend.

With so many new faces in the Rok Junior division this year, we’re certain someone we haven’t mentioned will surprise us.

204 Benjamin Youssef Intrepid Kart 207 Max Raymer Kosmic Kart 208 Nolan Hofrichter BirelART 209 Yiannis Maragkaki Exprit KArt 211 Anthony Martella Kosmic Kart 212 Aiden McMillan Exprit Kart 213 Pearce Wade BirelART 215 Savio Paniccia CL Kart 218 Amelia Chandler CRG Kart 219 Sam David TonyKart 221 Joseph Launi Exprit Kart 234 Ryan Maxwell Kosmic Kart 238 Jonathon Petrone BirelART 242 Major Makovskis CL Kart 244 Mayer Deonarine Exprit Kart 251 Timothy Pernod BirelART 255 Christian Menezes Exprit Kart 263 Elias Mckenzie TonyKart 267 Matisse Costantini BirelART 269 Jensen Burnett TonyKart 277 Frankie Esposito BirelART 278 Anthony Raducanoiu BirelART 284 Matt McCallum Exprit Kart 288 Ayden Lanigan CL Kart 295 Caleb Campbell BirelART

Rok Shifter – 13 Entries

It’s great to see the start of a revival for the Rok Shifter division and our Shifter class being back to a single make, in Ontario at least. 13 drivers is a good start and we could be in for some excitement with some fresh faces grabbing gears this weekend.

Joshua Conquer

Davide Greco (BirelART) and Joshua Conquer (Energy Kart) competed down in Florida this winter with decent results and should be the class of the field, but we have a feeling regulars Jared Ramnarayan (PRO/CL Kart), Dante Lerra (BirelART), Nicholas Scarfo (PRO/CL Kart), and Ryan Monteiro (RaceWerx/CRG) will try to keep them honest.

There’s a good number of new drivers in shifter this weekend including Slavik Putiatan (Pro/CL Kart), a KZ2 driver from Ukraine who has moved to Canada for school, Adam and Daniel Ali (REM/Kosmic), who have traded in their Briggs karts for shifter karts, and Andrew Maciel (VSR/LN Kart), who has moved up from Senior Rok. We expect all four to be fast out of the box this weekend.

Hopefully, a few more drivers sign up last minute to fill in a couple more grid spots to really make it exciting this weekend.

504 Ryan Monteiro CRG Kart 507 Dante Lerra BirelART 508 Marcello Paniccia CL Kart 513 Victor Smialek GP Kart 515 Davide Greco BirelART 526 Ayden Almeida GP Kart 532 Daniel Ali Kosmic Kart 544 Vito Riccio GP Kart 554 Joshua Conquer Energy Kart 555 Nicholas Scarfo CL Kart 561 Jared Ramnarayan CL Kart 565 Slavik Putiatin CL Kart 577 Andrew Maciel LN Kart

Mini Rok – 14 Entries

With many of the top Mini Rok drivers graduating to Junior this year, it’s time for someone new to take charge.

There is a good mix of new drivers to the category and racers with a year or two of experience, meaning just about anything could happen this season.

Jackson Pearsall

Jackson Pearsall (Shake n Bake/BirelART) is probably the most experienced Mini driver on the grid this weekend. Christian Papp (LN Kart) has been busy racing in Italy and the UK during the off-season and we’re excited to see how much he’s improved. Matthew Roach (Prime/BirelART)

Jackson Morley (Prime/BirelART) broke in his new Rok at all three rounds of the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour, as did Decklin Deonarine (VSR/Exprit), while the Larusso brothers, Massimo and Nicholas (KGR/Exprit) also got some international experience this winter in Florida.

A couple of drivers we’re amped up to see on track this summer include Ryker Magro, Kaeleb Pinho, Nico Werner, Leo Da Silva and Domenico Crupi.

102 Christian Papp LN Kart 108 Marley Chaudhary Kosmic Kart 111 Ryker Magro BirelART 116 Matthew Roach BirelART 118 Leo Da Silva TonyKart 121 Kaeleb Pinho FA Kart 122 Karson Kier BirelART 123 Niko Werner TonyKart 124 Decklan Deonarine Exprit Kart 129 Jackson Pearsall BirelART 168 Massimo Larusso Kosmic Kart 192 Jackson Morley BirelART 198 Domenico Crupi TonyKart 199 Nicholas Larusso Kosmic Kart

With tickets to the Rok Cup SuperFinal up for grabs to the MRFKC class champions, as well as invites to ROK Vegas for second and third place in each class, it all starts this weekend to see who will add their names to the history books and become an MRFKC champion.